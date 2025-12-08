SHIB Burn Collapses 88.07% Ahead of Crucial December Update: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Shiba Inu burn rate has collapsed 88.07% in the last 24 hours as traders are on hold ahead of a decisive week for financial markets.

According to Shibburn, a lower amount of SHIB was burned in the past day than the prior, with 4,103,799 SHIB burned compared to 34,397,753 SHIB the day before.

HOURLY SHIB UPDATE$SHIB Price: $0.00000843 (1hr 0.63% ▲ | 24hr -0.45% ▼ )

Market Cap: $4,963,035,261 (-0.46% ▼)

Total Supply: 589,246,109,943,196



TOKENS BURNT

Past hour: 1,490 (7 transactions)

Past 24Hrs: 4,103,799 (-88.07% ▼)

Past 7 Days: 96,746,621 (3.45% ▲) — Shibburn (@shibburn) December 8, 2025

This resulted in a drop in the daily burn rate by 88.07%. The weekly burn rate reversed into the positive, with 96,746,621 SHIB burned in the last seven days, marking a 3.45% increase.

The recent burn rate has caused a reduction in Shiba Inu's total supply, which is now 589,246,109,943,196 SHIB.

Markets await Fed updates

The crypto market is slightly higher early Monday, mirroring a rise in Asian equities, ahead of a slew of central bank decisions, including a Federal Reserve meeting where markets have largely priced in a 25-basis-point rate cut.

The Federal Reserve policy decision is anticipated on Dec. 10, while a Bank of England policy decision is due Dec. 18, and that of the Bank of Japan is expected on Dec. 19.

Markets are expecting that the Fed will cut its key interest rate at its final meeting of the year, with traders pricing in around an 87% chance of a 25-basis-point cut when the central bank concludes its two-day meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

At press time, Shiba Inu was trading in green at $0.000008471, up 6% weekly.

Despite crypto market gains, sentiment remains cautious, with the potential for further declines without fresh catalysts and liquidity.

Shiba Inu U.S. perpetual style futures to go live

On Dec. 5, 24/7 trading for all monthly altcoin futures went live on Coinbase Derivatives, allowing round-the-clock access to crypto assets, including Shiba Inu (SHIB).

It does not end there as Coinbase is set to expand support for Shiba Inu on derivatives markets.

U.S. Perpetual Style Futures for Shiba Inu will launch on Dec. 18, taking its trading to the next level.