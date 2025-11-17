Morning Crypto Report: XRP May Rocket 25% in 2025: Bollinger Bands, Bitcoin Breaks €80,000, Cardano (ADA) Wallet Awakens With 88% Loss

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market begins Monday with the kind of setup that looks uncertain on the surface yet carries enough underlying structure to set the tone for the rest of the week, because XRP finally touched the critical lower Bollinger Band on the weekly chart, Bitcoin found support at a seven-month low against euro and Cardano produced the most brutal single-wallet disaster of the year as an investor burned more than $6 million through illiquid routing.

XRP printed a clean weekly lower-band tag, opening a 25% recovery window by the end of the year.

Bitcoin fell below €80,000 for the first time since April.

Dormant ADA holder liquidated 14.45 million ADA into USDA and instantly lost 88%.

XRP holders have chance to gain 25% in 2025, Bollinger Bands signal

XRP found what may come as the perfect bottom hitting the lower band of the Bollinger Bands range on the weekly time frame, and the structure itself gives the impression that the market finally exhausted the entire downswing that started in October.

The way XRP hit the lower band and immediately stabilized near $2.21-$2.26 tells a lot about how sellers lost control the moment the price reached the statistical boundary of the range, because the weekly Bollinger Bands rarely produce fake signals when the trend has already flattened like this.

XRP/USD by TradingView

If this lower band holds for at least one more weekly close, XRP gains a clean and fully mechanical path toward the midband at $2.81, which was last seen just over a month ago, back when the market still attempted to climb back into the $3 zone. That distance represents 25% of upside on the natural reversion leg that happens every time an asset touches the lower boundary after an extended decline.

A more optimistic projection exists as well — the upper band at $3.47, sitting 52.8% above the current price point. Talking about this now may be premature because XRP still needs to reclaim the midband before anyone can seriously consider that zone, but the range is clear.

Bitcoin loses €80,000 price tag

The BTC/EUR pair dipped below €80,000 in the last 24 hours, printing the lowest reading for the main cryptocurrency against the euro in seven months, dating back to April, when the pair was still consolidating after the Q1 expansion.

The drop itself did not come as a surprise, given how weekly red candles have been stacking without any real interruption, but the significance lies in where the move finally hit a wall. As soon as BTC touched the €80,000 mark, buyers stepped in with a reaction strong enough to reverse the worst part of the move, tagging a 1.58% bounce that carried the pair back into the €82,300 area.

This kind of rebound does not mark a trend reversal on its own, but it does show that liquidity still exists at these levels and that the euro pair continues to function as a useful sentiment gauge for the market, especially in phases where the dollar chart gets distorted by derivatives flow.

BTC/EUR by TradingView

Structurally, Bitcoin now sits on the edge of the same zone that provided support in April, meaning that traders will watch how the weekly closes print because a failure here would reopen the lower support, while a hold may allow the market to build a base. The entire setup now depends on whether the euro market sees follow-through demand or whether this bounce fades quickly, but the reaction off €80,000 shows that at least part of the market is willing to defend this area rather than let the pair collapse deeper.

Fail of the year? Dormant Cardano (ADA) holder loses 88%

The most dramatic event of the weekend formed on Cardano, where a wallet dormant for roughly five years reactivated with a position large enough to make headlines by itself. The investor executed a single swap, converting 14.45 million ADA worth $6.9 million at the time into 847,000 USDA, Cardano’s stablecoin.

The problem was execution. Liquidity for the route the investor used was thin enough to trigger a violent temporary price dislocation, and the wallet effectively burned $6.05 million in one move. USDA’s chart shows a vertical spike caused by the order, proving how aggressively the price deviated before returning to parity once the swap cleared.

The address previously sat frozen since mid-2020, accumulating rewards and staying off-chain until now. After the failed conversion, the same holder now controls roughly 8.1% of the entire USDA supply — a prime example of unforced loss on the network this year.

Trying to figure out a bottom line, the episode highlights the structural limits of low-liquidity segments within large ecosystems. Even a top-10 chain can produce catastrophic execution outcomes when liquidity depth is not accounted for.

Crypto market outlook

Heading into the new week, what matters is how the market handles this strangely stable setup:

Bitcoin (BTC): Around $95,000, it is absorbing pressure but refusing to commit to either a breakdown or a bounce, leaving the entire situation dependent on who takes the next oversized position.

Ethereum (ETH): Mirrors BTC almost tick-for-tick, showing activity but not influence.

XRP (XRP): Still carries the cleanest technical catalyst thanks to the weekly Bollinger Band setup and the defined 25% upside window.

The total market cap is near $3.23 trillion, the Fear & Greed index is at 17 and the altseason index is at 43. Everything indicates that the market is neither breaking down nor generating strong enough demand to effect change.