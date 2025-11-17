Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Secures Enormous Surge, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hides 20% Recovery Potential, Ethereum (ETH) to Beat Bitcoin?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

With a 24-hour increase in payment volume of over 200% and a total of 2.56 billion XRP transferred throughout the network, XRP recently experienced one of its biggest on-chain spikes in months. This is indicative of significant liquidity movement throughout Ripple's settlement layer rather than retail noise or speculative churn. In this case, historical context is important.

When XRP experiences significant increases in network utility without a corresponding decline in price, this is typically a sign of structural support rather than panic selling. Because of their downward alignment, all three EMAs act as layered overhead resistance. This demonstrates that the general trend is still corrective. Each upward push has been capped, most recently in the $2.55-$2.60 range.

If XRP wishes to regain its bullish momentum, it must break through that area. What is noteworthy, though, is how well the price is holding in spite of that strong resistance — especially considering the volatility of the market as a whole. Buyers are clearly intervening at the $2.30-$2.35 range as XRP has consistently defended. Weak momentum is indicated by an RSI of about 41, but importantly, it is neither oversold nor breaking down. It appears that this phase is stabilizing rather than exiting.

The on-chain surge supports that notion. Utility and liquidity are moving as evidenced by a 2.56 billion XRP transfer spike. XRP is used, not just exchanged. This lends credence to the idea that institutional positioning, settlement activity or accumulation are taking place beneath the surface.

Shiba Inu's solid potential

Shiba Inu are not yet experiencing a full-fledged breakout. However, the chart subtly reveals something that most traders are overlooking: the beginnings of a structural bottom that might easily support a 20% recovery from current levels. SHIB has reached a semi-bottom between $0.0000090 and $0.0000092, where buyers regularly intervene to stop further declines following weeks of grinding lower and shaking out weak hands.

This is significant because the pattern is controlled selling followed by clean stabilization rather than panic or capitulation. Volume has decreased, volatility has decreased, and SHIB is now in accumulation territory rather than a breakdown phase as indicated by the RSI's hovering between 38 and 41. Although the market has not strengthened, it has stopped losing money, and in cryptocurrency that is frequently when significant reversals start.

The 50-day, 100-day and particularly the 200-day moving averages, all of which are still sloping downward, are now significantly below SHIB. That appears to be bearish on paper. However, it also produces the kind of asymmetric setup that allows a dead meme coin to abruptly move up 15-20% when sentiment even marginally improves.

To reverse short-term momentum, the price only needs to recover $0.0000105, a modest threshold, which would pave the way for a move of about 20% from here to $0.0000113-$0.0000115. The declining 50-day and 100-day averages are in line with that zone, making it a logical target for any relief rally. Here burn announcements, whale speculation and hype are not the true indicators. It is the fact that SHIB maintained its floor while Bitcoin tested $95K and the overall market appeared prepared to give in. A bull market is not necessary for SHIB to rise if this is the bottom forming, as the chart clearly suggests. To cease being antagonistic is all that is needed.

Ethereum's dominance to rise?

Ethereum is demonstrating technical strength in comparison to Bitcoin for the first time in months, and this is entirely related to how near ETH is to finishing its local bottoming structure. Ethereum's RSI has been lingering in oversold territory in the 34-36 range, indicating seller fatigue and the formation of a possible reversal zone. Bitcoin, on the other hand, is still trading above its corresponding RSI low, indicating that it may still have room to decline before reaching true support. It is a crucial divergence.

Because ETH is nearer the bottom while BTC is not, the power dynamic may change more quickly than most anticipate. Benjamin Cowen recently restated his argument that Ethereum's relative positioning becomes even more intriguing if Bitcoin continues to decline toward $60,000. You get a structural environment where ETH starts outperforming BTC into recovery if BTC bleeds slowly and grinds lower while ETH has already priced in its correction.

That is how rotational cycles begin. Even after a brief rebound Bitcoin still faces resistance up to $107,000 and $112,000. It recently fell from $100,000. Ethereum is currently trading just above $3,100, maintaining a higher-time frame support level that initiated the previous rally toward $4,800.

Once relief begins, ETH is much closer to regaining moving averages, particularly the 200-day. There is more structural resistance overhead with Bitcoin. It would not be the first time if the market saw a rotation into ETH while BTC stalled. In the past, Ethereum has outperformed Bitcoin when it peaks or stagnates, particularly when liquidity is looking for the next trade and ETH is the only asset large enough to absorb it.