Cardano's Charles Hoskinson Calls for 'Gigachad Bullrun'

In a recent tweet, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson makes a call to the crypto community: "Let's summon the gigachad bullrun we all deserve."

Hoskinson, a crypto bull, made earlier predictions of a massive bull run coming to the crypto market fueled by adoption and huge speculative interest. In one of such, Hoskinson predicted that Bitcoin could reach $250,000 with technology giants entering the cryptocurrency space.

However, one thing, according to the Cardano founder, still remains. Hoskinson, who has been in the crypto industry for more than a decade and helped co-found the Ethereum blockchain, made an observation about the crypto space, pushing back against what he sees as an increasing trend of knee-jerk hostility in the industry.

Cardano founder issues hot take

In what he refers to as a "hot take with some harsh truth in it," Hoskinson highlighted the negativity that often meets new ideas, adding that the crypto space is not going to grow and thrive if "every time someone posts something new and interesting, the first response is toxicity, negativity, cynicism, and criticism."

The Cardano founder attributed this partly to years of lackluster price action, which "have made an army of bitter keyboard warriors looking to blame and attack anything new."

The crypto market has gone through bull and bear phases. Bearish phases marked by sharp declines in prices have often waned on investor sentiment. A recent analysis by Galaxy Research found that 72 of the top 100 cryptos by market cap are down 50% or more from their prior all-time highs.

As 2025 is set to close with 2026 approaching, Hoskinson urges a positive mindset and energy while calling for a "gigachad bullrun."

"In 2026, positive vibes. Let's summon the gigachad bullrun we all deserve," Hoskinson wrote.