Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Institutional Bitcoin Investors Shrug at Core vs. Knots Debate, Poll Shows

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 17/11/2025 - 5:25
    Nearly half of institutional Bitcoin investors haven’t even heard of the debate
    Advertisement
    Institutional Bitcoin Investors Shrug at Core vs. Knots Debate, Poll Shows
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    According to a recent poll conducted by Alex Thorn, head of firmwide research at Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital, institutional investors could not care less about the ongoing Core vs. Knots debate within the Bitcoin community. 

    Most institutional investors either don’t care, haven’t heard of the debate, or are neutral. Nobody seems to actively support the Knots camp. 

    Inventing a problem that doesn’t exist 

    Thorn argues that the “Bitcoin Knots” camp is inventing a problem that doesn’t exist. He calls their concerns “hypothetical.” 

    HOT Stories
    Institutional Bitcoin Investors Shrug at Core vs. Knots Debate, Poll Shows
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Secures Enormous Surge, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hides 20% Recovery Potential, Ethereum (ETH) to Beat Bitcoin?
    Strategy's Saylor Teasing Massive Bitcoin Purchase. Will He Save BTC?
    Satoshi Associate Ends Speculations About Quantum Threat to Bitcoin: Details

    At the same time, real capital, service providers, and regulators see no actual issue.

    Advertisement

    The legal concerns these proponents raise are outdated “mumbo jumbo”, according to Thorn. They echo old debates about permissionless systems that Bitcoin already solved.

    The Knots advocates are effectively trying to roll back the freedoms of Bitcoin’s decentralized system because they are overly cautious or ideologically statist.

    Possible outcomes

    Thorn believes that the Knots crowd will most likely fade into irrelevance. 

    However, he doesn’t rule out that the Knots supporters might end up scaring people about hypothetical problems and creating panic. However, their fork will still fail. 

    According to Thorn, it’s unlikely that the adoption of Bitcoin will be harmed long-term by the Knots camp. 

    “These people are scared statists who fear permissionless systems and will do great damage to bitcoin if they are taken seriously,” Thorn said. 

    Nature of the debate 

    Some Knots proponents argue for changes to address security, legal, or operational concerns that most of the community sees as theoretical.

    Essentially, the debate is less about actual risk and more about philosophical differences over the potential dangers of decentralization and permissionless systems. 

    Core supporters see Knots as creating artificial problems and unnecessary forks 

    The Knots project is led by controversial Bitcoin developer Luke Dashir. 

    He’s very protective of Bitcoin’s “monetary integrity” and is suspicious of non-financial data being embedded on-chain (inscriptions and ordinals). 

    #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 17, 2025 - 6:12
    Nick Szabo: Bitcoin Isn’t Trustless
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Nov 17, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Secures Enormous Surge, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hides 20% Recovery Potential, Ethereum (ETH) to Beat Bitcoin?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinbase Ventures-Backed Supra Offers $1M Bounty to Beat Its Parallel EVM Execution Engine
    The Quiet Revolution: Why the Smartest Players in Crypto Aren’t Chasing Hype Anymore
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: YUBIT Rebrands With a Vision to Redefine Crypto Participation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 17, 2025 - 6:12
    Nick Szabo: Bitcoin Isn’t Trustless
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 17, 2025 - 5:25
    Institutional Bitcoin Investors Shrug at Core vs. Knots Debate, Poll Shows
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Nov 17, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Secures Enormous Surge, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hides 20% Recovery Potential, Ethereum (ETH) to Beat Bitcoin?
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD