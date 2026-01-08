Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prints Abnormal $0 as Short Sellers Disappear

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 8/01/2026 - 14:29
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) just dropped hard enough to liquidate $400,000 in longs, yet short positions printed a flat $0. What does it mean for the price of the meme coin?
    Ethereum's most popular meme coin, Shiba Inu (SHIB), just had a trading anomaly as, across a full hour of downside, not a single short position was liquidated. While the price dropped to around $0.00000855, the one-hour liquidation data showed that long traders lost $3,950, but short traders did not lose a penny, according to CoinGlass.

    That trend carried through the rest of the session for the meme cryptocurrency. On the last day, SHIB long positions lost $408,210 in liquidations, while shorts only took $23,990 in hits. The 12-hour window was even more one-sided, with long-side liquidations at $218,940 and just $7,380 cleared from shorts.

    The chart action supports this as the price of the Shiba Inu coin has been marking lower highs since topping near $0.00000925, with a slow drift lower and no signs of a proper squeeze. 

    Even small rebounds didnl not create the kind of upward pressure that usually puts short positions under stress.

    Why did this happen to Shiba Inu (SHIB)?

    The lack of short-side liquidations probably points to two effects that overlap: either the short interest was small enough to avoid big losses, or SHIB's downward moves were too orderly to force any major short exits. Another possibility is that short sellers got in late, after the drop was already happening.

    Either way, the imbalance speaks volumes. Liquidation data usually shows volatility symmetry, especially on tokens like SHIB that are mostly made up of retail investors. This time, the chart moved, long traders got hit and shorts stayed untouched. 

    That does not last forever — but for now, it is only one side feeling the risk.

