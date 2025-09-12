Advertisement
    Deep-Fake Zoom Call Just Cost ThorChain Founder $1.35 Million Crypto: Ledger CTO Warns

    By Yuri Molchan
    Fri, 12/09/2025 - 10:33
    THORChain and Vultisig has been scammed out of $1.35 million worth of crypto
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Charles Guillemet, the chief technology officer at Ledger wallet, has spread the word about the founder of THORChain and Vultisig falling for a trick pulled off by scammers who stole $1.35 million worth of crypto from his old Metamask software wallet, which he had “completely forgotten about”.

    The Ledger CTO issued a security warning to the community after the Thorchain cofounder shared the details of what happened. Other sources add that the hackers were likely from North Korea.

    Deep-fake Zoom call worth $1.35 million

    The victim, @jpthor, shared the details of the hack in several bullet points. He mentioned that his friends’ Telegram account was compromised, and then he, @jpthor, received what was most likely a fake Zoom link for a conference call, which later proved to be a deep-fake one.

    The key to the wallet was stored in his iCloud Keychain system, which obviously was also accessed by the hackers – this was a comment from the Ledger CTO: “the malware simply stole the keys,” and @jpthor did not even have to sign that transaction.

    The overall amount of crypto lost to the hackers was worth approximately $1.35 million.

    The Ledger CTO said that holding that much money in a software wallet was insane, and holding a lot of crypto in such an online wallet means “it’s not a question of if you’ll be drained, but when.”

