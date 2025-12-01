Advertisement
    Massive XRP Ledger Growth, But Price Is Down: Will It Change?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 1/12/2025 - 11:18
    XRP Ledger seeing a solid increase in network performance, but it does not translate to market performance.
    Massive XRP Ledger Growth, But Price Is Down: Will It Change?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Although the price movement of XRP is still confined to a distinct declining channel, the network is exhibiting structural strength beneath the surface. An intriguing split is created by the contrast between declining market sentiment and increasing on-chain throughput: the price is still struggling, but XRPL is continuously handling a high volume of transactions.

    XRP Ledger recovers

    The quantity of payments and successful transactions on the XRP Ledger has increased steadily over the last month. Before the brief end-of-month decline, the payments count frequently hovered around one million, which is typical noise rather than a structural decline. The same dynamic is reflected in transaction success rates: steady, high throughput with no technical slowdown. When the asset’s market price is under pressure, you want to observe that kind of baseline network health.

    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    But the price is still going through a challenging stage. The wider bearish structure was reinforced when XRP abruptly reversed after failing to break the upper boundary of its descending channel. The most recent rejection is consistent with the 100-day EMA and mid-channel resistance, and the finalized 50/100 EMA mini-death cross confirms that momentum is still skewed toward sellers.

    Prices are not getting better

    Even though network metrics are getting better, the market is still not rewarding strength. What does this divergence really mean, then? Although high transaction volume does not always result in price increases, it does indicate robust utility and network activity. Strong underlying usage has historically served as a basis for subsequent recoveries when market sentiment changes.

    However, investors should not expect a quick recovery. The technicals continue to favor at least one more retest of lower channel support, and every bounce is still vulnerable unless XRP firmly breaks above approximately $2.30-$2.35. In the near future, anticipate persistent, turbulent channel trading with minimal momentum until wider liquidity flows improve.

    The network’s increasing activity over the medium term indicates that the asset is not fundamentally declining because usage is still steady, which frequently precedes stabilization.

