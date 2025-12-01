XRP Sees 1,447% Liquidation Imbalance, Shiba Inu Joins Japan's Green List, Saylor’s Strategy Having Second-Worst Month Since Buying Bitcoin — Top Weekly Crypto News

Advertisement

XRP posts one of its most distorted prints in days

XRP dropped a 1,447% liquidation imbalance in just 12 hours.

XRP spent the session moving in a tight range around $2.14-$2.18, but the real action was not visible on the chart at all. It was buried in the liquidation feed, where the popular cryptocurrency suddenly posted one of its most distorted prints in days.

According to CoinGlass, total liquidations hit $1.32 million, but the long-versus-short breakdown told the real story: $1.23 million flushed from longs, while shorts barely took an $85,580 hit.

That gap created the 1,447% imbalance, a number that usually catches the attention of every derivatives trader, as it is the kind of figure that shows the market was not just leaning long — it was stacked on one side of the orderbook, and the first wave knocked everyone over at once.

Shiba Inu joins Japan's Green List

Shiba Inu achieves equal status as Bitcoin and Ethereum in Japan with its green list inclusion.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has officially joined Japan's "Green List," opening the way for global acceptance and recognition. The Shiba Inu team announced the news on X, shedding light on the benefits for SHIB investors.

The Green List is an official whitelist maintained by the Japan Virtual and Crypto Assets Exchange Association (JVCEA). This is a self-regulatory body overseen by the Financial Services Agency (FSA).

Right now, only about 30 tokens have made it to the list. These include Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Polygon (POL), Litecoin (LTC), Hedera (HBAR) and others.

Strategy (MSTR) having second-worst month since buying Bitcoin

Strategy is facing five straight months of losses.

Starting from July, Strategy (MSTR) has posted negative returns for five consecutive months. Its terrible streak began with a minor 1% loss in August and escalated significantly into the fall.

The company is on track to record the deepest drawdown of the year (so far) in November with a 37% decline. This would be the company's second-worst month since revealing its first Bitcoin purchase back in August 2020.

Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) used to trade at a premium relative to the net asset value (NAV) of its Bitcoin holdings. That premium has narrowed significantly, meaning investors are less willing to pay extra for its stock over simply owning Bitcoin.

Ripple executive reacts to BlackRock's first Abu Dhabi board meeting

Ripple has long enjoyed a rather strong presence in the MENA region.

BlackRock, one of the world’s largest asset managers, held its first board meeting in Abu Dhabi. This shows that the financial behemoth is increasingly focused on the UAE and the broader Middle East, according to Ripple’s Reece Merrick. The executive has implied that BlackRock’s increased focus in Abu Dhabi could create more avenues for Ripple’s business.

The meeting included UAE royalty and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink. It focused on such areas as artificial intelligence (AI), advanced technologies, and reshaping global investments. Abu Dhabi is clearly positioning itself as a global hub for innovation and finance, which aligns with Ripple’s strategy to expand in the region.

101,387,800,000 SHIB in 24 hours: key metric signals possible rebound

Inflows into all exchanges supporting Shiba Inu have remained low, suggesting that there is still hope of recovery for the leading meme coin.

With Shiba Inu consistently trading in the deep reds, the leading meme asset is gradually seeing momentum fade amid the broad crypto market downturn.

However, the Shiba Inu on-chain activity appears to be showing a positive outlook for SHIB, as data provided by CryptoQuant shows a decent decline in the exchange netflow of the asset over 24 hours.

Notably, the figure highlighted typically represents the difference between the amount of SHIB tokens that have flown in and out of supported crypto exchanges over the last day.