Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    +200,000 XRP Payments: Fundamental 30% Network Spike Spotted on XRP Ledger

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 30/11/2025 - 13:38
    XRP's on-chain activity is certainly there, which is a great sign when we consider the fact that funding rates are turning toward bulls.
    Advertisement
    +200,000 XRP Payments: Fundamental 30% Network Spike Spotted on XRP Ledger
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    One of the most intriguing on-chain moves of the last few weeks was recently reported by XRPScan: an abrupt 30% increase in daily payments, which pushed the network to more than 1,050,000 transactions in a single day. This raises the question of who is moving this much value and why, as it represents an increase of about 200,000 payments over the previous day.

    Advertisement

    Payments spike

    First, it is important to recognize that this spike did not occur during a significant price breakout. On the daily chart, XRP is still stuck inside a clear descending channel, with lower highs and lower lows defining the trend. The price fluctuated between $2.19 and $2.22, signaling hesitancy rather than conviction. The moving averages, particularly the 50-, 100- and 200-day, continue to slope downward, confirming the broader bearish structure, and volume remains muted.

    Article image
    Source: XRPScan

    What does a sudden increase in payments mean when the price does not react? Large spikes in the number of payments on XRP Ledger have historically been driven by two kinds of activity: automated or institutional systems rebalancing liquidity routes, and bursts of retail-level activity tied to payment rails or bot systems testing throughput.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Vitalik Buterin Issues Zcash (ZEC) Warning, XRP Teases 69% Price Rise, $100,000 BTC Is Real in 2025: Bollinger Bands
    Banned GPUs Help North Korea Expand Crypto Heists
    How Low Will Bitcoin Price Drop in 2025?
    Crypto Market Prediction: Can Ethereum Surge Toward $3,500 as Momentum Rebuilds? XRP's Bullish Reversal Targets $2, Dogecoin (DOGE) Eyes Fresh Upside Push

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 11/29/2025 - 17:25
    XRP Price Analysis for November 29
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    Advertisement

    The most recent spike appears more like institutional routing or automated activity than natural investor engagement, given the lack of market impact. Neither spot volume nor futures positioning has increased in parallel. Funding rates are somewhat bullish, but there has not been enough growth in open interest to suggest aggressive speculation.

    From a market perspective, this matters because it shows that XRP’s underlying network continues to see real usage despite the price’s lack of direction. However, on its own, it does not signal a reversal. Until XRP can reclaim at least $2.33 and then break the downward trendline around $2.45, $2.50, the chart remains structurally bearish.

    #XRP #XRP Price Analysis
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Nov 30, 2025 - 13:10
    Morning Crypto Report: Vitalik Buterin Issues Zcash (ZEC) Warning, XRP Teases 69% Price Rise, $100,000 BTC Is Real in 2025: Bollinger Bands
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 30, 2025 - 11:39
    Over 40,000 Weird XRP Transactions Appear Out of Nowhere: What's Going On?
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Kyrgyzstan launches $50M gold-backed USDKG stablecoin to modernize cross-border payments
    Avail Launches Nexus Mainnet, Unifies Liquidity Across Ethereum, Solana, EVMs
    Compliant Execution Model: Zoomex User's $280,000 Withdrawal Demonstrates Industry Best Practices
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 30, 2025 - 13:38
    +200,000 XRP Payments: Fundamental 30% Network Spike Spotted on XRP Ledger
    Arman Shirinyan
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Nov 30, 2025 - 13:10
    Morning Crypto Report: Vitalik Buterin Issues Zcash (ZEC) Warning, XRP Teases 69% Price Rise, $100,000 BTC Is Real in 2025: Bollinger Bands
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 30, 2025 - 11:39
    Over 40,000 Weird XRP Transactions Appear Out of Nowhere: What's Going On?
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD