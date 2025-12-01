Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    $250,000 Bitcoin Target Still in View But Not Soon, Peter Brandt Hints

    By Caroline Amosun
    Mon, 1/12/2025 - 20:19
    Peter Brandt shows Bitcoin moving on previously repeated patterns which suggest that the ongoing price correction may not be over yet.
    Advertisement
    $250,000 Bitcoin Target Still in View But Not Soon, Peter Brandt Hints
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Peter Brandt, veteran crypto trader and Bitcoin advocate, has spilled a hard truth on Bitcoin’s price pattern in a recent X post on Monday, December 1st.

    The trader shared a rare analysis suggesting that the leading cryptocurrency will see a massive price rally in the future, but it may plunge harder first.

    In his post, Peter Brandt shared a long-term Bitcoin chart that shows repeated patterns in all Bitcoin’s bull cycles since its launch.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Rockets 324% in Weekly ETF Inflows, Strategy CEO Reveals Why They May Sell Bitcoin, Shiba Inu (SHIB) in December: What to Expect
    Ripple Wins Major License Boost in Singapore
    XRP Sees 1,447% Liquidation Imbalance, Shiba Inu Joins Japan's Green List, Saylor’s Strategy Having Second-Worst Month Since Buying Bitcoin — Top Weekly Crypto News
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ends It Here, Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches Key $90,954 Moment, Will XRP Fall Under Mini-Death Cross?

    Bitcoin's correction may be far from over

    Brandt warned that Bitcoin might still be headed for a deeper correction, as its previous bull markets have all ended the same way.

    Advertisement

    He noted that these bull markets have often been preceded by a 75% or greater price correction. While he explained that there have been five major bull cycles since the asset launched in 2010, the chart shows each of the cycles moving on a steep, curved parabolic rise, followed by a sharp violation of that curve which then leads to a deep price correction.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 12/01/2025 - 12:00
    Bitcoin Did Not Crash, Top Analyst Drops Bombshell
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    While he emphasized that no exceptions have been made in all previous cycles, the veteran trader believes that this current cycle would not be an exception either.

    With the current market uncertainty practically aligning with Brandt’s analysis, the chart shows that Bitcoin is currently hovering near the lower boundary of its long-term parabolic pattern.

    Bitcoin at $250,000 still possible 

    Thus, Brandt issued a serious warning that the crypto market should prepare for a deeper correction, which is what history has delivered every time if the curve breaks like in other cycles.

    However, long-term investors may not need to panic, as Brandt further assured that Bitcoin’s long-term potential remains intact and a major bull run is still waiting ahead.

    Despite the slowing exponential growth, Peter Brandt predicted that the next major bull cycle could still carry BTC toward the $200,000 to $250,000 level.

    However, the massive rally will not happen in the near term, and Bitcoin might need to fall as low as $50,000 first to achieve this target.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Peter Brandt
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 1, 2025 - 19:10
    XRP Shatters November Expectations With 14% Decline
    ByCaroline Amosun
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Dec 1, 2025 - 18:54
    Top Crypto Exchanges in 2026: Guide
    ByVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Kyrgyzstan launches $50M gold-backed USDKG stablecoin to modernize cross-border payments
    Avail Launches Nexus Mainnet, Unifies Liquidity Across Ethereum, Solana, EVMs
    Compliant Execution Model: Zoomex User's $280,000 Withdrawal Demonstrates Industry Best Practices
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 1, 2025 - 20:19
    $250,000 Bitcoin Target Still in View But Not Soon, Peter Brandt Hints
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Dec 1, 2025 - 19:10
    XRP Shatters November Expectations With 14% Decline
    Caroline Amosun
    Guides, Cryptocurrency Exchanges
    Dec 1, 2025 - 18:54
    Top Crypto Exchanges in 2026: Guide
    Vladislav Sopov
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD