Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Schiff: Investors Sold Bitcoin

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 15/09/2025 - 6:00
    Peter Schiff is celebrating Bitcoin's underperformance against both U.S. equities and gold
    Advertisement
    Schiff: Investors Sold Bitcoin
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Echelon Wealth Partners co-founder Peter Schiff has taken to the X social media network to taunt Bitcoiners, claiming that both risk-tolerant and risk-averse investors have sold the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization. 

    "Does this worry Bitcoiners?" Schiff asked his followers with an apparent feeling of smugness and schadenfreude. 

    Stocks and Bitcoin hit record highs 

    Schiff has noted that both stocks and Bitcoin recently hit new record highs. 

    HOT Stories
    Are Billionaires Destroying Social Media? Ethereum's Buterin Weighs In
    Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin Risks Losing $100,000? Shiba Inu (SHIB): Massive Fakeout Ends $0.00002 Rally, Ethereum's (ETH) Dangerous Pattern at $4,800
    XRP Price Runs Out of Chances Against Bitcoin, Ripple Issues 5-Year Tokenization Prediction, Dogecoin Confirms Golden Cross — Top Weekly Crypto News
    Buffett Devotee Can’t Get Enough Bitcoin

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index hit yet another all-time peak last week ahead of the Federal Reserve's extremely likely rate cut. 

    Advertisement

    However, Bitcoin failed to rally in tandem with stocks, which is rather uncharacteristic of the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization. In fact, the correlation between Bitcoin and the Nasdaq recently dropped to its lowest level since September 2024. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 09/15/2025 - 00:10
    Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin Risks Losing $100,000? Shiba Inu (SHIB): Massive Fakeout Ends $0.00002 Rally, Ethereum's (ETH) Dangerous Pattern at $4,800
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Meanwhile, gold also recently notched a string of new record highs, surging above the $3,600 level for the first time amid global economic uncertainty. 

    On the other hand, Bitcoin is still down by 6.2% from its record high of $124,128, which was logged on Aug. 14. 

    Schiff claims that it is time for Bitcoiners to "change horses" now that Bitcoin is lagging behind both gold and stocks. 

    "Major policy mistake"

    At the same time, Schiff is convinced that the Federal Reserve is on the cusp of making a "major" policy mistake by slashing interest rates into rising inflation.

    According to Polymarket bettors, there is a 92% chance of the Fed implementing the very first rate cut since December 2024. 

    However, Schiff believes that the Fed actually needs to implement another rate hike since it has been "too loose." 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Peter Schiff #Gold Price
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 15, 2025 - 5:21
    Are Billionaires Destroying Social Media? Ethereum's Buterin Weighs In
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Sep 15, 2025 - 0:10
    Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin Risks Losing $100,000? Shiba Inu (SHIB): Massive Fakeout Ends $0.00002 Rally, Ethereum's (ETH) Dangerous Pattern at $4,800
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    FleetMining Cloud Solution In Focus for Mining Segment Enthusiasts
    Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million as Exchange Demo Launches
    BlockchainFX Raises $7.24M in Presale as First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, and Forex Goes Live in Beta
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 15, 2025 - 6:00
    Schiff: Investors Sold Bitcoin
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 15, 2025 - 5:21
    Are Billionaires Destroying Social Media? Ethereum's Buterin Weighs In
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review
    Sep 15, 2025 - 0:10
    Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin Risks Losing $100,000? Shiba Inu (SHIB): Massive Fakeout Ends $0.00002 Rally, Ethereum's (ETH) Dangerous Pattern at $4,800
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all