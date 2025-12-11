Advertisement
    XRP Holders Should Mark Their Calendars for These Dates

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 11/12/2025 - 20:24
    Ripple will be hosting back-to-back Swell events in New York.
    XRP Holders Should Mark Their Calendars for These Dates
    Ripple has just revealed that Swell, its major annual conference, will take place Oct. 27–29 in New York City. 

    They also said that the next event will combine Swell and Apex into one unified event.

    "Not only are we returning to New York, but we’re also coming back bigger than ever and combining Swell and Apex to create a single, unified event," Ripple said. 

    8 Trillion SHIB Leaves Exchanges, XRP Price Eyes $2.50 Rebound, $2.4 Billion in Ethereum Bought in One Month — Crypto News Digest
    Fidelity: Bitcoin Is 'Lone Loser'
    4 Reasons Why XRP Matters Named by 21Shares as New XRP ETF Wins SEC Approval

    Major announcements, no price spike 

    Ripple’s annual Swell events have historically moved around major global financial and tech hubs. The first Swell took place in Toronto in 2017, followed by conferences in San Francisco (2018), Singapore (2019), and more recently in Dubai (2023) and Miami (2024).

    Hosting back-to-back New York events would be an unprecedented move for Ripple’s flagship conference. 

    Swell 2025 in New York was one of the most talked‑about events of the year for the XRP community.

    It brought together heavyweights from traditional finance, regulatory circles, policymakers, and the fastest‑growing parts of the blockchain world. 

    The event unfolded over Nov. 4–5, 2025, and opened with Ripple’s own leadership alongside influential guests from TradFi and government. Adena Friedman, the CEO and chair of the exchange Nasdaq, was one of the keynote speakers. 

    One of the biggest announcements was that Ripple secured a $500 million strategic investment round. It was spearheaded by major institutional firms such as Fortress Investment Group, Citadel Securities, Pantera Capital, and Galaxy Digital. 

    Despite the big announcements and high-profile participation at Swell 2025, the event did not translate into a sustained XRP price uptick.

    #Ripple News #XRP News
