Former CEO of Coinbase Germany Joins LUKSO as COO to Drive Web3 Mainstream Adoption

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Jan-Oliver Sell, the former CEO and Managing Director of Coinbase Germany, has been appointed COO of Universal Everything, the tech company behind LUKSO blockchain ecosystem. The cryptocurrency veteran will accelerate the processes of LUKSO scaling and massive adoption of its solutions.

Former Coinbase Germany CEO Jan-Oliver Sell joins LUKSO as COO

According to the official statement by the team of LUKSO , a multi-purpose blockchain protocol focused on advanced account abstraction, its tech entity Universal Everything welcomes Jan-Oliver Sell as its new Chief Operations Officer (COO).

Image by LUKSO

Prior to joining LUKSO, Jan-Oliver Sell served as CEO and Managing Director of Coinbase Germany, a regional unit of the U.S.-leading cryptocurrency exchange.

Sell, who helped Coinbase secure Germany’s first crypto custody license from BaFin in 2021, brings a strong regulatory and operational background to the Berlin-based project.

Advertisement

His experience guiding Europe’s complex compliance landscape and driving Coinbase’s regional growth positions him to lead LUKSO’s transition from technical development to broader market adoption.

Sell is excited about his new mission and the accomplishments already secured by LUKSO in building Universal Accounts:

LUKSO is at the forefront of redefining how blockchain can empower creators and users. LUKSO’s focus on user experience and non-financial use cases offers a unique opportunity to build the foundations of a new Web3, where users can seamlessly read, write, and own their digital lives.

The hire comes as LUKSO prepares to expand its ecosystem focused on digital identity, social applications and creator economies, areas largely overlooked by finance-first blockchain projects.

LUKSO exceeds 140,000 community validators, 30,000 Universal Profiles

According to the company, Sell’s leadership is expected to be of paramount importance to building partnerships and expanding adoption as LUKSO seeks to connect its technology with creative industries and social platforms beyond crypto’s traditional finance-focused audience.

While LUKSO has already built notable technical infrastructure since its mainnet launch in 2023, Sell’s appointment suggests a push to bridge the gap between Web3 innovation and real-world adoption, positioning LUKSO as a player in blockchain’s next growth phase. LUKSO’s solutions will be tailored to the needs of various categories of customers regardless of their previous experience with crypto.

Ethereum veteran Fabian Vogelsteller, the author of the ERC-20 token standard and LUKSO founder, welcomes the newest addition to the C-level team:

LUKSO’s vision of ‘The New Web3’ is about making blockchain intuitive and relevant for everyone. Jan’s operational expertise and deep understanding of the blockchain space will be critical as LUKSO continues to expand its ecosystem, empowering creators and users in a seamless, decentralized environment.

LUKSO has cemented its position as a layer-1 blockchain for digital identity, creator economies and social applications, moving beyond the finance-first focus that dominates the approaches of its competitors in 2025.

Central to LUKSO’s ecosystem are Universal Profiles: smart contract-based accounts that give users ownership of their digital identities, assets and on-chain interactions. LUKSO’s LUKSO Standard Proposals (LSPs) expand Ethereum’s smart contract capabilities with features like upgradable tokens, metadata-rich NFTs and programmable profiles, allowing new types of decentralized apps, social platforms and creator tools. Therefore, LUKSO is a trailblazer when it comes to Account Abstraction as a concept for users and developers.

With over 30,000 Universal Profiles, a network secured by 140,000+ community validators and upcoming integrations such as a zero-knowledge bridge to Ethereum and a public mobile app, LUKSO is moving from technical foundation to ecosystem expansion.