Crypto Community in Shock as Trader Shorts Bitcoin Right Before Crash

The cryptocurrency market has been rocked by an unprecedented $19 billion liquidation following a sudden flash crash, yet one trader managed to secure an astonishing $88 million profit by shorting Bitcoin just 30 minutes before the U.S. tariff announcement.

According to crypto analyst Vivek Sen, the account responsible for this trade was opened on the same day, raising widespread suspicion within the community.

SOMEONE JUST OPENED A #BITCOIN SHORT 30 MINS BEFORE TRUMP'S TARIFF ANNOUNCEMENT AND JUST CLOSED WITH $88,000,000 PROFIT



HE OPENED THIS ACCOUNT TODAY 👀 pic.twitter.com/GZuzLba1Op — Vivek Sen (@Vivek4real_) October 10, 2025

Many have accused the trader of insider activity, with prominent pro-crypto attorney John Deaton reposting the information and calling for a full investigation into the matter.

Biggest crypto liquidations in history

The flash crash marks one of the most severe liquidation events in crypto history. The market correction was triggered by the U.S. government’s decision to impose an additional 100% tariff on Chinese goods and introduce new export controls on software.

The announcement sent shockwaves through global financial markets, with cryptocurrencies bearing the brunt of the sell-off.

Bitcoin, which had recently reached an all-time high above $125,000, plummeted more than 12%, falling below the $113,000 level.

The #1 cryptocurrency is currently trading at $112,385.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Data from Coinglass shows that over $19 billion in leveraged positions were liquidated within 24 hours, impacting more than 1.6 million traders globally.

Of that amount, an extraordinary $7 billion in liquidations took place within just one hour on Friday, representing one of the largest waves of forced selling ever recorded in the crypto market.