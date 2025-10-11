AdvertisementAdvert.
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 11

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 11/10/2025 - 15:03
    Can drop of Bitcoin (BTC) continue to $100,000 mark?
    
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market remains bearish after yesterday's sharp dump, according to CoinStats.

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 8% since yesterday.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is closer to the resistance than to the support level. If buyers' pressure continues, one can expect a breakout, followed by a further upward move to the $114,500-$115,000 zone.

    On the bigger time frame, the picture remains bearish as the price of the main crypto has not bounced back far from the support level.

    In this case, sideways trading in the range of $111,000-$114,000 is the more likely scenario.

    From the midterm point of view, sellers have seized the initiative. If the weekly bar closes below the previous candle low at $111,597, the drop may lead to a test of the $100,000-$105,000 zone soon.

    Bitcoin is trading at $112,392 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
