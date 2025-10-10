AdvertisementAdvert.
    Aster Airdrop Delayed. New Date Revealed

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 10/10/2025 - 20:20
    The new date of the ASTER token airdrop has been revealed after some data inconsistencies were discovered
    Aster Airdrop Delayed. New Date Revealed
    According to a Friday announcement, the airdrop of the ASTER token has been delayed to Oct. 20 after the team discovered some data inconsistencies in the allocation process. 

    Some users' allocations turned out to be lower than they are supposed to be. This prompted the team to conduct a further review to correct the mistakes.  

    The updated numbers are expected to be published during the following days. 

    Users will also have to make a decision on requesting a USDT refund, which will be sent shortly after the airdrop. 

    Much-hyped airdrop 

    Aster is a decentralized trading platform that has notable ties to Binance founder Changpeng Zhao. Apart from serving as an advisor to the project, YZi Labs (CZ's YZi Labs) also holds a stake in it. 

    The upstart exchange has positioned itself as a competitor to Hyperliquid, which has emerged as one of the key market players in a relatively short span of time. 

    The ASTER airdrop has already made plenty of noise. Users can earn points by trading, holding certain coins, or providing liquidity in order to be eligible. The qualifying threshold for the aforementioned airdrop is set at 10,000 Rh points.

    That said, Aster has clarified that users with the same points might actually end up with different allocations due to some adjustments. 

    All eligible airdrop participants will be able to claim their rewards right after distribution, meaning that there will be no lock-up period. 

    The team recently announced that nearly 154,000 wallets had qualified for the second stage of Aster Genesis. 

    #Aster
