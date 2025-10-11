AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    BTC vs. ETH: Why Ethereum Price Lags Behind Bitcoin

    By Dan Burgin
    Sat, 11/10/2025 - 6:50
    Which cryptocurrency is a better investment in 2026?
    Advertisement
    BTC vs. ETH: Why Ethereum Price Lags Behind Bitcoin
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The crypto market’s two titans, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), continue to dominate investor attention as both assets post impressive gains in 2025. Yet, their paths differ in key ways that could define the next phase of digital asset growth heading into 2026.

    Why Ethereum?

    Ethereum has outperformed Bitcoin in 2025, rising 30% year-to-date compared to Bitcoin’s 25% gain. Between May and September, ETH more than doubled in price, quickly erasing any earlier underperformance relative to BTC.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    Ethereum’s key differentiator remains its proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, in contrast to Bitcoin’s proof-of-work (PoW) model. While this distinction may seem technical, it has profound investment implications. PoS allows investors to stake their ETH, and in return, earn passive income through staking rewards. This dynamic introduces a yield component to Ethereum ownership that Bitcoin cannot replicate.

    HOT Stories
    BTC vs. ETH: Why Ethereum Price Lags Behind Bitcoin
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Last Chance at $0.000012? XRP Skyrocketing Hidden, Ethereum (ETH) for $5,000 Should Be Forgotten
    Aster Airdrop Delayed. New Date Revealed
    JUST IN: CZ Might Return to Binance as Pardon Becomes Likely

    Adding to Ethereum’s bullish momentum, two new Ethereum treasury companies launched this summer, aggressively accumulating ETH at scale. Their accumulation programs are expected to create a steady, long-term demand floor for the asset, reinforcing its market strength.

    Advertisement

    Investor sentiment has followed suit. Standard Chartered recently raised its Ethereum price targets, projecting $7,500 by the end of 2025 and as high as $25,000 by 2028. Year-over-year, Ethereum’s price has delivered an impressive 59% gain, underscoring growing institutional and corporate confidence in its future role as the foundational layer of Web3.

    Why Bitcoin?

    While Ethereum benefits from its staking economy and smart contract utility, Bitcoin continues to lead as the most resilient, decentralized, and trusted digital asset.

    In September 2024, BlackRock published an analysis highlighting Bitcoin’s exceptional resilience to political, economic, and geopolitical shocks. Over the past five years, Bitcoin has maintained its status as a safe-haven asset, validating its role as “digital gold.”

    Cathie Wood, CEO of Ark Invest, reinforced this view, calling Bitcoin “the global monetary system”, a revolutionary concept that she believes sets it apart from every other crypto project. Wood emphasized that Bitcoin’s security record remains unmatched: the Layer-1 blockchain has never been hacked, a distinction not all networks can claim.

    Ark Invest, an early Bitcoin bull since 2017, continues to back the asset through both direct exposure and holdings in Bitcoin-linked companies such as MicroStrategy (MSTR). The firm’s long-term forecast remains highly optimistic, with a price target of $2.4 million per BTC by 2030.

    In the short term, Bitcoin’s technical structure supports this bullish stance. The 20-day (green) and 50-day (blue) EMAs show a steep upward slope, confirming strong buying momentum during dips. The $117,000–$115,000 support zone, where these EMAs converge, serves as a critical level for maintaining the bullish structure.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap

    Meanwhile, the 100-day EMA (orange), currently near $113,000, provides medium-term support. This level Bitcoin reclaimed in late September, triggering its latest upward surge.

    Despite occasional volatility, both Bitcoin and Ethereum continue to exhibit strong uptrends. Ethereum’s fundamental upgrades and the growing treasury accumulation narrative could fuel a move toward $10,000, representing a 100% surge from current levels. 

    Bitcoin, on the other hand, retains its dominance as the market’s anchor asset and institutional favorite.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #BlackRock #MicroStrategy
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 11, 2025 - 6:00
    Zcash (ZEC) Price Added 350% in Two Weeks, Here Are Coins That Follow
    ByVladislav Sopov
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Oct 11, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Last Chance at $0.000012? XRP Skyrocketing Hidden, Ethereum (ETH) for $5,000 Should Be Forgotten
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Global AI Show Announces Milestone Edition: AI:2031 – Accelerating Intelligent Futures
    Block your dates for The Global Blockchain Show 2025 hosted by VAP Group in Abu Dhabi
    AIDA: The All-in-One Web3 Interface - Swap, Launch, Trade & Create with AI
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Opinions
    Oct 11, 2025 - 6:50
    BTC vs. ETH: Why Ethereum Price Lags Behind Bitcoin
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 11, 2025 - 6:00
    Zcash (ZEC) Price Added 350% in Two Weeks, Here Are Coins That Follow
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Oct 11, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Last Chance at $0.000012? XRP Skyrocketing Hidden, Ethereum (ETH) for $5,000 Should Be Forgotten
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all