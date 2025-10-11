Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Last Chance at $0.000012? XRP Skyrocketing Hidden, Ethereum (ETH) for $5,000 Should Be Forgotten

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is losing touch with bulls as the weekend trading session might end up being more problematic than we anticipated. Luckily, both ETH and XRP should recover in the foreseeable future, with smaller assets like SHIB certainly needing more help.

Shiba Inu losing steam

Shiba Inu token is getting ready to bid farewell to the $0.000012 zone, which has served as both support and resistance on several occasions in 2025. The price action at the moment points to a gradual but steady decline toward the $0.000010 range, which has historically served as the bottom of SHIB’s trading cycles.

As of press time, SHIB is trading just above a sizable horizontal support that has remained stable since mid-June, at about $0.0000119. The token has been rejected at the 200-day EMA despite numerous attempts to break higher. It is still trapped within a larger descending wedge, which is a structure frequently linked to downtrend exhaustion phases. Additionally, the 50-day and 100-day EMAs are bending downward, which supports the short-term bearish trend.

The asset may be nearing an inflection point, though, based on the convergence of these averages near the lower wedge boundary. Around 45, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates that the market is neither overbought nor oversold, allowing for possible volatility in either direction. The decrease in volume may indicate a decrease in selling pressure, which is a sign of stabilization prior to a potential reversal.

SHIB would confirm the formation of a 2025 bottom if it were to test and hold the $0.000010 area. This level has regularly set off recovery rallies in previous cycles and has not been broken since early 2023. Even though short-term sentiment is still weak, the long-term structure appears to be positive; the likelihood of a significant bounce increases as SHIB approaches $0.000010.

Shiba Inu may be on the decline, but the next drop may pave the way for a significant comeback.

XRP losing it

Even though XRP has lost a number of important support levels and is currently under bearish pressure, it might be preparing for a modest but noteworthy recovery. Technical indicators and price structure point to a developing accumulation phase, which, if confirmed, could precede a sharp uptrend, even though the general sentiment surrounding the asset has cooled.

By stabilizing around the lower edge of a symmetrical triangle pattern, XRP is currently trading close to $2.86. The 200-day moving average continues to serve as a long-term support buffer. The asset has since demonstrated resilience, suggesting that buyers may be gradually regaining control despite briefly falling below the 100 EMA earlier this week. The RSI is showing neutral but regaining momentum, hovering just above 40.

Significant volume contraction has also occurred at the same time, which is a typical indication of accumulation phases in which major players covertly increase their positions prior to a directional breakout. Such compression times for XRP have frequently come before significant bullish reversals in the past.

Technically speaking, the next resistance lies between $2.92 and $3.00, where prior rallies were turned off. Rising volume and a breakout above this range would probably signal the beginning of a new bullish leg, which could push XRP back toward $3.30 to $3.50.

It is crucial to keep support above $2.64 on the downside because a decline below could postpone the recovery and test deeper liquidity zones. Even with its temporary weakness, XRP’s structure is still essentially sound. The market appears to be consolidating rather than collapsing, as evidenced by the tightening price range and the steady defense of the long-term moving averages.

XRP may be poised for an unanticipated reversal, transforming today’s cautious sideways movement into tomorrow’s breakout opportunity if this accumulation phase persists.

Ethereum waves at $4,000

With Ethereum beginning to exhibit the first noticeable signs of weakness above the crucial $4,000 mark, traders are beginning to worry that the most recent rally may be coming to an end. The second-largest cryptocurrency has failed to maintain upward momentum after successfully breaking through resistance around $4,400, a development that frequently precedes a brief reversal.

Strong market sentiment and rising trading volumes initially made Ethereum’s breakout from the symmetrical triangle pattern appear promising, as seen on the daily chart. The subsequent candles, on the other hand, paint a different picture: ETH has started to lose its bullish structure, posting a string of lower highs and finding it difficult to hold onto important moving averages.

At $4,330, Ethereum is just above its 50-day moving average. The next significant support zone is the 100-day EMA, which is located close to $3,960. A clear break below that level might indicate a more definitive trend reversal, which could eventually drive ETH toward $3,600. A further indication that buying pressure has diminished is the RSI’s rollover from overbought territory, which is currently hovering close to neutral.

The recent decline in trading activity indicates a lack of conviction among bulls and institutional participants, which is supported by volume analysis. Simply put, if Ethereum is unable to sustain its value above $4,000, it may signal the start of a period of consolidation or even correction.

While the overall trend is still bullish, short-term traders should prepare for possible volatility and profit-taking, particularly as long as the price stays above the 200-day EMA. The probability of a decline to $4,000 or lower will rise significantly if Ethereum is unable to regain momentum above $4,400 in the upcoming sessions. Right now, everyone is watching to see if bulls can regain control before this weakness develops into a complete reversal.