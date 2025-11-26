Advertisement
    Ethereum's Fusaka Arrives Next Week: What to Expect

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Wed, 26/11/2025 - 14:00
    Ethereum's (ETH) Fusaka is set to massively increase the scalability of the biggest smart contract platform thanks to PeerDAS activation.
    Expected next week, Ethereum Fulu-Osaka upgrade (or Fusaka) will start the eventual increase of blob capacity. PeerDAS, or Peer Data Availability Sampling, as a result, makes the data more accessible for all Ethereum-based L2s.

    Ethereum Fusaka addresses blob space bottleneck issue

    Ethereum Fusaka hardfork (short for Fulu-Osaka), which is set to happen on Dec. 3, will give a massive boost to blobs space scaling. It is instrumental for Ethereum (ETH) at that stage since its current limit is reached, cryptocurrency researcher and investor Anthony Sassano says in a tweet.

    As of today, Ethereum (ETH) can process only six blobs — Binary Large Objects, data chunks designed to optimize L1/L2 data logistics — per single block. Once Pectra is live in mainnet, this cap will be raised step by step.

    The transition will be executed gradually to avoid the overload of the Ethereum (ETH) network. The first fundraising will follow on Dec. 9, six days post-Fusaka.

    The upgrade will introduce PeerDAS (Peer Data Availability Sampling), which is designed to allow EVM blockchains' nodes to verify that data is available, removing the need to download the entire blockchain.

    As covered by U.Today previously, PeerDAS is one of the most anticipated upgrades for the Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem post-Pectra.

    It is expected to mitigate the most dangerous scaling bottleneck and make L2 operations even more resource-effective.

    Full rollout expected to be finalized by Jan. 7

    The second "Blob Parameter Only (BPO)" fork will go live on Jan. 7, and will raise the blob number per block to 14, up over 133% compared to what Ethereum (ETH) has today.

    The community expects the Fusaka rollout — followed by more BPO forks in 2026 and a 200% upsurge of the available gas limit — to be a major catalyst for EVM L2 adoption.

    In late 2026, Fusaka developments will be enhanced by Ethereum Gloas-Amsterdam, a mega upgrade with 25 EIPs. "Glamsterdam" is set to finally cut Ethereum (ETH) block time by 50%.

