AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Major Ethereum Upgrade Scheduled for December

    By Caroline Amosun
    Wed, 12/11/2025 - 21:21
    Ethereum’s next major upgrade has been officially confirmed, sparking excitement across the crypto community and optimism concerning ETH’s long-term prospects.
    Advertisement
    Major Ethereum Upgrade Scheduled for December
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The world’s largest Ethereum treasury firm, Bitmine, has, on Wednesday, November 12, confirmed the launch of the next major network upgrade for Ethereum.

    While this has been long anticipated, the Ethereum Fusaka upgrade will not only mark a major milestone for the network but will also serve as proof that Ethereum can evolve without compromising decentralization.

    Ethereum's Fusaka upgrade to rollout in early December 

    The update, which was initially shared by the official Ethereum X handle, has sparked discussions and excitement across the crypto community, highlighting that the major Ethereum Fusaka upgrade is set to officially go live in early December.

    HOT Stories
    Big Day for XRP Coming, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gains Utility in $2 Trillion Market, Scam Alert from Binance’s CZ — Crypto News Digest
    Breaking: US Spot XRP ETF Officially Gets Listing Notice
    Ripple CTO: You Can’t Steal XRP from XRPL
    Breaking: Hyperliquid Withdrawals Paused

    The announcement, which has stirred delight among Ethereum holders, has sparked renewed optimism among investors, projecting a long-term bullish outlook for Ethereum.

    Advertisement

    Despite being the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Ethereum has continued to evolve, giving more room for further advancement to enhance its efficiency.

    Notably, the Fusaka upgrade follows the recent Pectra update and is designed to enhance Ethereum’s scalability, security, and user experience without compromising decentralization.

    Per information shared on the Ethereum official page, the name “Fusaka” is coined from a combination of upgrades to both Ethereum’s core layers, which include Fulu and Osaka.

    What challenges does Fusaka address?

    The proposed launch of the Ethereum Fusaka upgrade follows plans to effectively enhance Ethereum’s scaling architecture while providing lower fees for Layer 2 networks and sustainable hardware and bandwidth requirements for node operators.

    While the upgrade is yet to happen, Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, and Layer 2 networks often post transaction data to Ethereum using blobs, a temporary, low-cost data structure.

    This is quite complex, as every Ethereum full node must download all blob data to verify it, which becomes increasingly resource-intensive as Layer 2 usage grows.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 11/11/2025 - 18:46
    Ethereum's Buterin Sounds Alarm Over Aging
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Nonetheless, the Ethereum Fusaka upgrade will curtail this issue by distributing blobs uniformly across the network and allowing nodes to store only a random 1/8th of blob data instead of everything.

    Following the Fusaka upgrade in December, the Ethereum community is expecting a major price movement for Ethereum, as the upgrade tends to propel the asset toward wider adoption and better network efficiency.

    #Ethereum #Ethereum Price Prediction #Ethereum Pectra #Fusaka #Arbitrum #Optimism #Base
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Crypto News DigestNews
    Nov 12, 2025 - 20:55
    Big Day for XRP Coming, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gains Utility in $2 Trillion Market, Scam Alert from Binance’s CZ — Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    NewsBreaking
    Nov 12, 2025 - 19:52
    Breaking: US Spot XRP ETF Officially Gets Listing Notice
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Cardano Summit 2025 Kicks Off With New Report “Introducing Digital Trust Infrastructure as Foundation of the New Digital Economy”
    EV2 Token Presale Launches as Funtico Targets Mainstream Gamers With ‘Earth Version 2’
    Poain's (PEB) Smart AI Staking Project Enters Major Pre-Sale Phase
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 12, 2025 - 21:21
    Major Ethereum Upgrade Scheduled for December
    Caroline Amosun
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Nov 12, 2025 - 20:55
    Big Day for XRP Coming, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gains Utility in $2 Trillion Market, Scam Alert from Binance’s CZ — Crypto News Digest
    Dan Burgin
    News, Breaking
    Nov 12, 2025 - 19:52
    Breaking: US Spot XRP ETF Officially Gets Listing Notice
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all