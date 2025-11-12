Major Ethereum Upgrade Scheduled for December

Advertisement

on Wednesday, November 12, confirmed the launch of the next major network upgrade for Ethereum.

While this has been long anticipated, the Ethereum Fusaka upgrade will not only mark a major milestone for the network but will also serve as proof that Ethereum can evolve without compromising decentralization.

Ethereum's Fusaka upgrade to rollout in early December

The update, which was initially shared by the official Ethereum X handle, has sparked discussions and excitement across the crypto community, highlighting that the major Ethereum Fusaka upgrade is set to officially go live in early December.

The announcement, which has stirred delight among Ethereum holders, has sparked renewed optimism among investors, projecting a long-term bullish outlook for Ethereum.

Despite being the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Ethereum has continued to evolve, giving more room for further advancement to enhance its efficiency.

Notably, the Fusaka upgrade follows the recent Pectra update and is designed to enhance Ethereum’s scalability, security, and user experience without compromising decentralization.

Per information shared on the Ethereum official page, the name “Fusaka” is coined from a combination of upgrades to both Ethereum’s core layers, which include Fulu and Osaka.

What challenges does Fusaka address?

The proposed launch of the Ethereum Fusaka upgrade follows plans to effectively enhance Ethereum’s scaling architecture while providing lower fees for Layer 2 networks and sustainable hardware and bandwidth requirements for node operators.

While the upgrade is yet to happen, Arbitrum, Optimism, Base, and Layer 2 networks often post transaction data to Ethereum using blobs, a temporary, low-cost data structure.

This is quite complex, as every Ethereum full node must download all blob data to verify it, which becomes increasingly resource-intensive as Layer 2 usage grows.

Nonetheless, the Ethereum Fusaka upgrade will curtail this issue by distributing blobs uniformly across the network and allowing nodes to store only a random 1/8th of blob data instead of everything.

Following the Fusaka upgrade in December, the Ethereum community is expecting a major price movement for Ethereum, as the upgrade tends to propel the asset toward wider adoption and better network efficiency.