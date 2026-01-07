Advertisement
    Bitcoin Maxis in Disbelief as Silver Overtakes Nvidia

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 7/01/2026 - 7:37
    Silver leaves tech giant Nvidia behind as Bitcoin stalls.
    Bitcoin Maxis in Disbelief as Silver Overtakes Nvidia
    Silver has surpassed chip giant Nvidia to become the second most valuable asset in the world following the most recent price surge. 

    Gold is by far the dominant asset with a market cap of $31.3 trillion. This is roughly seven times larger than the largest company (NVIDIA).

    NVIDIA is the most valuable public company on this list at $4.558 trillion, slightly edging out Apple and Microsoft.

    The list is dominated by American tech giants: Apple, Alphabet (Google), Microsoft, and Amazon.

    Bitcoin is only the eighth most valuable asset in the world, with a market cap of $1.844 trillion. 

    Getting upstaged by silver 

    There has been a massive rotation of capital from "digital" stores of value back to "physical" ones. Bitcoin is often pitched as "digital gold" by its proponents, but the top cryptocurrency is struggling while gold and silver keep surging. 

    Historically, Bitcoin attracted traders looking for high volatility and massive short-term gains. However, silver is now providing that excitement. By surging 5% in just one day, silver is moving with the speed and aggression usually reserved for crypto. 

    This price action lures speculative "hot money" away from the crypto market and into commodities. 

    Traders are realizing that silver is currently acting like "leveraged gold."

    Meanwhile, tech analysts from firms like Citi and Oxford Economics argue that silver has effectively become a semiconductor stock. Silver is the physical requirement for the infrastructure. AI data centers and high-performance processors generate massive heat and require the highest possible electrical conductivity to function. Silver is the best conductor of electricity on earth.

