Ethereum to $5,500 by Mid-October, XRP ETF Launch to Test Investor Demand, 4.5 Trillion Shiba Inu Lost

Nate Geraci: REX-Osprey XRP ETF will be key demand test

The upcoming launch will show whether there will be enough demand for traditional spot XRP ETFs.

ETF launch. REX-Osprey’s XRP ETF (XRPR) set to launch under the ’40 Act structure.

Nate Geraci, president at NovaDius Wealth Management, claims that the upcoming launch of the REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) is going to be "a good litmus test" for the level of demand. Geraci has noted that futures-based ETF products that track the price of the third-largest cryptocurrency have already topped $1 billion in assets.

Portfolio allocation. About 80% of assets will be invested in XRP or related exposure assets

The fund, which will be operating under the '40 Act structure, will be primarily investing in XRP. Roughly 80% of the fund's assets will be allocated to the Ripple-linked token or other assets that provide exposure to the token. The fund does not specify the supplementary assets that will be included in the mix.

Shiba Inu burn rate drops nearly 58%, raising concerns

Shiba Inu sees massive on-chain crash in metric usually considered bearish.

Sharp decline. SHIB burn rate plunged 57.88% in 24 hours, with just 69,420 SHIB burned

Fundstrat analytics expert Tom Lee has doubled down on his ultra-bullish Ethereum stance, sharing a more or less specific ETH price prediction for the next month. However, the figure he named, $5,500, might not be the top, since he expects both Bitcoin and Ethereum to make “a monster move” over the next three months.

Investor concerns. The sharp decline in burn activity has sparked doubts about the sustainability of SHIB’s rally.

A key reason named by Tom Lee during his recent CNBC appearance is the expected Federal Reserve monetary easing. This will ensure an inflow of liquidity to the markets, Lee said; therefore, Ethereum and Bitcoin would be the primary profiteers as they could make “a monster move.” “Like, huge,” Lee specified. The Fed’s decision to lower rates by 25 basis points should be announced this week.

Tom Lee predicts $5,500 Ethereum

Fundstrat's Tom Lee predicts Bitcoin and Ethereum could make "monster move".

Bold target. Fundstrat’s Tom Lee forecasts Ethereum hitting $5,500 within a month

Macro catalyst. Lee cites expected Federal Reserve rate cuts.

