Elon Musk Hits Back at Dogecoin Co-Founder Who Called Him “Self-Absorbed Grifter"

Jackson Palmer claims that Elon Musk is tweeting about crypto to boost ego with the help of people who think that he’s “Tony Stark or something”

Centibillionaire Elon Musk has finally acknowledged Dogecoin co-founder Jackson Palmer in a recent tweet, claiming that the latter tends to be “a bit negative” at times.



“Achievement unlocked,” Palmer wrote in response to Musk’s remark.



The Australian native, who co-founded Dogecoin together with American software engineer Billy Markus as a joke in 2013, left the cryptocurrency community in 2015, decrying its “toxic” culture. Palmer was particularly critical of anarcho-libertarian beliefs espoused by crypto proponents.



“I tried my best to educate people for a while…but then I realized that nobody really cared about it,” Palmer said during a recent podcast appearance.