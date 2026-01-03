Advertisement
    Did XRP Ledger Lose 90%? It Is Already Done

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sat, 3/01/2026 - 9:40
    XRP is losing a massive amount of activity on XRP Ledger, but things might recover sooner than anticipated.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Although it sounds dramatic to discuss a 90% collapse on XRP Ledger, data indicates that this is not an impending catastrophe. Silently over time it has already occurred, and the market has largely absorbed it. On-chain metrics indicate that ledger activity has drastically declined. Both the number and volume of payments have declined by about 90% from their highest points.

    Transactions are plummeting

    There is a structural decline in the quantity and value of transactions that are truly flowing through the network. Pretending otherwise is a coping mechanism. The thing that people frequently overlook is that particularly in late-cycle cryptocurrency markets, the price and ledger activity do not always move in unison.

    Article image
    Source: XRP Ledger

    For months, XRP has been flushing out leverage, compressing ranges and bleeding volatility within a long clearly defined downtrend channel. The chart demonstrates precisely that, a protracted reset rather than new panic. The price did not collapse in reaction to the collapse of the ledger metrics. That is significant. If a network experiences an unanticipated 90% decline in activity, it typically collapses.

    For XRP, it has already been priced in. Speculative is left-handed. Usage of low-quality products ceased. A reduced baseline of actual transfers, treasury movements and infrastructure-level utilization is what's left. That is survivability rather than bullish hype. The context of the recent bounce is more important than its magnitude.

    Is XRP oversold?

    While the RSI slowly moves out of oversold territory, the price is responding to the lower edge of the declining channel. In the meantime, ledger payments are still low but steady rather than falling faster. In slow motion bottoming looks like this: activity ceases to worsen before it improves.

    What then should investors really look forward to? First of all, do not anticipate an abrupt increase in on-chain volume. If XRP takes off, it will probably be price-driven, usage-driven and driven by positioning macro liquidity or regulatory catalysts rather than a sudden miraculous increase in payments. Second, the expansion of volatility is unavoidable.

    After a brutal activity drawdown, prolonged compression typically ends violently. Stasis is unlikely, but direction is not guaranteed. Lastly, the 90% ledger drop is a filter rather than a death sentence. Weak demand no longer exists. What's left will decide whether XRP turns into a speculative relic or a platform capable of reestablishing usage on more stable ground.

    #XRP #XRP Ledger
