Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Early Uber Investor Urges Tether to Sell Its Bitcoin Holdings

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 28/11/2025 - 20:26
    Jason Calacanis, one of the most prominent angel investors, has urged Tether to ditch its Bitcoin holdings. .
    Advertisement
    Early Uber Investor Urges Tether to Sell Its Bitcoin Holdings
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Early Uber investor Jason Calacanis is urging Tether to fully stabilize and "Americanize" its operations, which he believes would restore the company's credibility and reduce systemic risk.

    Advertisement

    Specifically, he is recommending that Tethe sell all Bitcoin holdings. He argues that the leading stablecoin issuer should hold 100% U.S. Treasuries.

    In such a way, it would replace rather risky reserves with fully safe, liquid, and transparent government securities.

    HOT Stories
    Early Uber Investor Urges Tether to Sell Its Bitcoin Holdings
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Unlocks Apple and Google Pay in 40 Countries, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Aims at 32% Upside, Bitcoin Options Spike to $13.1 Billion
    Crypto Market Prediction: Can Bitcoin Break $90,000 on Recovery March? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fresh Rally Starts, Is XRP Building Bullish Momentum?
    Coinbase's Armstrong Angers Bitcoin Maximalists by Praising Ethereum's Buterin

    He has also argued that Tether should get two independent audits by American firms to demonstrate transparency.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 10/24/2025 - 20:59
    Tether Sets $15 Billion Profit Target as Margin Hits 99%
    ByCaroline Amosun

    S&P Global recently downgraded USDT's dollar-peg stability to "weak" due to the company's Bitcoin holdings exceeding its safety buffer, no full audits being conducted, and non-transparent custodians and counterparties.

    According to on‑chain tracking, Tether’s Bitcoin reserve address is currently holding around 87,296 BTC. That BTC position is valued at roughly $9.0 billion. BTC is only a portion of the full reserve mix, which also includes US Treasuries, cash, and other investments. 

    Longtime skeptic 

    Back in 2021, Calacanis described Tether as potentially crypto’s "black swan." 

    He argued that despite Tether being the third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, its lack of transparency and the fact that it had never undergone a comprehensive audit made it worryingly opaque and risky.

    Earlier this year, Calacanis warned about the systemic risks posed by Tether and MicroStrategy due to their outsized exposure to cryptocurrency.

    Tether's flagship USDT token currently has a market cap of $185 million. 

    #Tether News #Bitcoin News #Jason Calacanis
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 28, 2025 - 20:12
    XRP ETFs Pull $21 Million in Trading Volume in Mere Hours
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Nov 28, 2025 - 18:40
    Former IFF Economist Claims Bitcoin Has Been Relegated to the Sidelines
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Avail Launches Nexus Mainnet, Unifies Liquidity Across Ethereum, Solana, EVMs
    Compliant Execution Model: Zoomex User's $280,000 Withdrawal Demonstrates Industry Best Practices
    Coinlocally Savings: A New Path Toward Low-Effort Crypto Yield in 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 28, 2025 - 20:26
    Early Uber Investor Urges Tether to Sell Its Bitcoin Holdings
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 28, 2025 - 20:12
    XRP ETFs Pull $21 Million in Trading Volume in Mere Hours
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Nov 28, 2025 - 18:40
    Former IFF Economist Claims Bitcoin Has Been Relegated to the Sidelines
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD