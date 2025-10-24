AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Tether Sets $15 Billion Profit Target as Margin Hits 99%

    By Caroline Amosun
    Fri, 24/10/2025 - 20:59
    Tether puts stock market on race with unimaginable price target set for 2025.
    Advertisement
    Tether Sets $15 Billion Profit Target as Margin Hits 99%
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Tether, the El Salvador-based issuer of the largest stablecoin by market capitalization, is looking to post a massive $15 billion in profit this year.

    The leading stablecoin issuer declared its year-to-date profit expectations on Friday, October 24, sparking discussions across the crypto community.

    Tether sets ‘insane’ target following 99% profit margin 

    The jaw-dropping profit target positions Tether as a leading force in both the traditional finance and digital asset sectors. Amid the broad crypto market buzz, ETF analyst Nate Geraci has shown surprising reactions, calling the numbers “insane.”

    HOT Stories
    'XRP Sits at the Center of Everything Ripple Does,' Garlinghouse Says
    Binance's CZ Finally Pardoned, $506 Million in XRP Moved in One Go, Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Whale Awake After 14 Years — Crypto News Digest
    BREAKING: Ripple Prime Officially Introduced
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple Founder Cashes out Insane $764 Million in XRP Since 2018, JPMorgan Greenlights Bitcoin and Ethereum, Elon Musk's Tesla's Bitcoin Profit Hits $80 Million

    Furthermore, Geraci noted that Tether is operating with a 99% profit margin and has about $183 billion USDT in circulation. Hence, the targeted YTD returns appear realistic considering Tether’s impressive performance over the year.

    Advertisement

    Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino issued comments disclosing the drive behind the eye-catching profit target. Ardoino revealed that a large number of companies have approached Tether with offers to buy in.

    Some of the companies it is already in talks with include SoftBank Group and Ark Investment Management — two names that could bring powerful mainstream partnerships to the crypto giant. With these discussions, Tether is looking to raise up to $20 billion for a 3% equity stake.

    Tether hits 500 million users milestone 

    As Tether continues to achieve significant milestones in recent months, it has also garnered increasing interest from investors worldwide.

    Just a few days ago, the Tether boss revealed that the firm has surpassed a massive 500 million users worldwide — a milestone tagged as the biggest financial inclusion achievement in history.

    With these impressive achievements, it appears that Tether has set a realistic target, one it may ultimately surpass by the end of the year.

    Furthermore, one of its major achievements is the recent launch of a highly regulated U.S.-based stablecoin, which will be spearheaded by former White House official Bo Hines, driving more attention to the leading cryptocurrency USDT.

    #Tether
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 24, 2025 - 20:03
    'XRP Sits at the Center of Everything Ripple Does,' Garlinghouse Says
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 24, 2025 - 17:55
    First US Spot XRP ETF Tops $100 Million in AUM
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    RIVER Gains 5x Following Binance Perp Listing, Supported by Time-Encoded Airdrop Conversion
    Trezor Launches Trezor Safe 7: First Hardware Wallet With Transparent Secure Element
    Roba Shatters Closed Systems: The People's Robotics Platform Launches To Dominate $218b Industry
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 24, 2025 - 20:59
    Tether Sets $15 Billion Profit Target as Margin Hits 99%
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 24, 2025 - 20:03
    'XRP Sits at the Center of Everything Ripple Does,' Garlinghouse Says
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 24, 2025 - 17:55
    First US Spot XRP ETF Tops $100 Million in AUM
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all