Dogecoin Forms Crucial Support at $0.074: Big Price Move Ahead?

Dogecoin has stirred reactions across the broad crypto community as the latest analysis from popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez shows a new support zone for the leading meme asset.

Advertisement

After multiple days of trading in red territory, Dogecoin’s price is edging higher today, showing a decent increase as the market stabilizes after a prolonged pullback from November highs.

This modest rebound, which started during the last trading session, has triggered optimism among investors as its next price action remains a major concern.

Over 28 billion DOGE scooped at $0.074

While Dogecoin has remained relatively low since the massive Oct. 10 crash, data provided by the analyst shows that $0.074 remains Dogecoin’s most critical support zone, as over 28 billion Dogecoin were last transacted at that price level.

Advertisement

$0.074 is the key support for Dogecoin $DOGE.



Over 28 billion tokens last changed hands there. pic.twitter.com/D3Gqq2YjYN — Ali Charts (@alicharts) December 17, 2025

Since the heavy accumulation happened at that level, Dogecoin has maintained market confidence during the broader downtrend from above $0.18 witnessed since early November.

While this level has not been seen since 2024, Dogecoin has shown resilience above the $0.1 level despite the massive price corrections witnessed during the last quarter of 2025.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, Dogecoin appears to be seeing renewed interests despite seeing weeks of lower highs from $0.18 in early November to around the $0.14 level in December.



Notably, the asset has begun to consolidate above modest support zones, such as $0.110-$0.118. While it has seen a decent surge to $0.129 earlier today, it appears that buyers are regaining short-term control, encouraged by the fact that downside risk is protected by a historically strong demand wall far below current prices.

Despite the weak market trend, Dogecoin has continued to trade at higher levels, suggesting that the existence of such a large accumulation zone at $0.074 has reduced panic-selling, even during corrective phases.

Although Dogecoin’s next price action remains uncertain, analysts have predicted that sustained trading above $0.13 could open the door for a retest of resistance around $0.14-$0.15, where DOGE previously faced heavy selling pressure.