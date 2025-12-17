Dogecoin Forms Crucial Support at $0.074: Big Price Move Ahead?

Dogecoin has stirred reactions across the broad crypto community as the latest analysis from popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez shows a new support zone for the leading meme asset.
After multiple days of trading in red territory, Dogecoin’s price is edging higher today, showing a decent increase as the market stabilizes after a prolonged pullback from November highs.
This modest rebound, which started during the last trading session, has triggered optimism among investors as its next price action remains a major concern.
Over 28 billion DOGE scooped at $0.074
While Dogecoin has remained relatively low since the massive Oct. 10 crash, data provided by the analyst shows that $0.074 remains Dogecoin’s most critical support zone, as over 28 billion Dogecoin were last transacted at that price level.
Since the heavy accumulation happened at that level, Dogecoin has maintained market confidence during the broader downtrend from above $0.18 witnessed since early November.
While this level has not been seen since 2024, Dogecoin has shown resilience above the $0.1 level despite the massive price corrections witnessed during the last quarter of 2025.
Nonetheless, Dogecoin appears to be seeing renewed interests despite seeing weeks of lower highs from $0.18 in early November to around the $0.14 level in December.
Notably, the asset has begun to consolidate above modest support zones, such as $0.110-$0.118. While it has seen a decent surge to $0.129 earlier today, it appears that buyers are regaining short-term control, encouraged by the fact that downside risk is protected by a historically strong demand wall far below current prices.
Despite the weak market trend, Dogecoin has continued to trade at higher levels, suggesting that the existence of such a large accumulation zone at $0.074 has reduced panic-selling, even during corrective phases.
Although Dogecoin’s next price action remains uncertain, analysts have predicted that sustained trading above $0.13 could open the door for a retest of resistance around $0.14-$0.15, where DOGE previously faced heavy selling pressure.