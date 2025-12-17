Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin Forms Crucial Support at $0.074: Big Price Move Ahead?

    By Caroline Amosun
    Wed, 17/12/2025 - 13:35
    Dogecoin could be headed for a bigger price recovery as the leading meme asset has been spotted forming a crucial support level at $0.074.
    Advertisement
    Dogecoin Forms Crucial Support at $0.074: Big Price Move Ahead?
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogecoin has stirred reactions across the broad crypto community as the latest analysis from popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez shows a new support zone for the leading meme asset.

    Advertisement

    After multiple days of trading in red territory, Dogecoin’s price is edging higher today, showing a decent increase as the market stabilizes after a prolonged pullback from November highs. 

    This modest rebound, which started during the last trading session, has triggered optimism among investors as its next price action remains a major concern.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP to Dethrone Ethereum in 2026? Dogecoin Prints Abnormal $0 as Bears Disappear, Cardano Sees 157.6% Spike in 'New ADA' Trading
    Ripple CEO Celebrates Impressive XRP ETF Milestone
    XRP Urgent Alert Issued, Critical SHIB Price Level Revealed to Bulls, Solana Volume Rockets 40% Amid Golden Cross Setup — Crypto News Digest
    Crypto Market Prediction: This Is What Saves XRP From Crashing to Zero, Three Ethereum Levels to Watch After $3,000, Is Shiba Inu Bull Market Bounce Starting Now?

    Over 28 billion DOGE scooped at $0.074

    While Dogecoin has remained relatively low since the massive Oct. 10 crash, data provided by the analyst shows that $0.074 remains Dogecoin’s most critical support zone, as over 28 billion Dogecoin were last transacted at that price level.

    Advertisement

    Since the heavy accumulation happened at that level, Dogecoin has maintained market confidence during the broader downtrend from above $0.18 witnessed since early November. 

    While this level has not been seen since 2024, Dogecoin has shown resilience above the $0.1 level despite the massive price corrections witnessed during the last quarter of 2025.

    Advertisement

    Nonetheless, Dogecoin appears to be seeing renewed interests despite seeing weeks of lower highs from $0.18 in early November to  around the $0.14 level in December. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 12/15/2025 - 15:43
    Dogecoin Jumps 77% in Volume as Crucial Support Gets Tested
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Notably, the asset has begun to consolidate above modest support zones, such as $0.110-$0.118. While it has seen a decent surge to $0.129 earlier today, it appears that buyers are regaining short-term control, encouraged by the fact that downside risk is protected by a historically strong demand wall far below current prices.

    Despite the weak market trend, Dogecoin has continued to trade at higher levels, suggesting that the existence of such a large accumulation zone at $0.074 has reduced panic-selling, even during corrective phases. 

    Although Dogecoin’s next price action remains uncertain, analysts have predicted that sustained trading above $0.13 could open the door for a retest of resistance around $0.14-$0.15, where DOGE previously faced heavy selling pressure.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 17, 2025 - 13:30
    Binance Users Should Pay Attention to This Coming System Update
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 17, 2025 - 12:55
    Shiba Inu Burn Explodes 3,620%, But Something Is Missing
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Fhenix Launches Fhenix402, Bringing Private Micropayments to Base’s x402 Standard
    Space Announces Public Sale of its Native Token, $SPACE
    New Seasonal Events Ongoing Now at Bitrue
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 17, 2025 - 13:35
    Dogecoin Forms Crucial Support at $0.074: Big Price Move Ahead?
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Dec 17, 2025 - 13:30
    Binance Users Should Pay Attention to This Coming System Update
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 17, 2025 - 12:55
    Shiba Inu Burn Explodes 3,620%, But Something Is Missing
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD