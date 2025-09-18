Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu to Add Zero or Hit $0.00002? Is Bitcoin in Stealth Rally to $120,000? Ethereum Can Start $5,000 Rally Here

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market might be ready for a long-awaited recovery, with numerous hidden signals on assets like Bitcoin, Shiba Inu and Ethereum. These assets are showing a good bullish dynamic that might turn into longer-term growth.

Shiba Inu has to choose

As Shiba Inu (SHIB) maintains its narrowing consolidation pattern, we are stuck with two scenarios here: either an anticipated push to $0.00002 or a painful return to the $0.00001 zone, which would essentially add another zero.

If SHIB experiences a breakdown, it could plunge back to $0.0000100, wiping out months of attempts at recovery and adding another zero to its valuation. In addition to undermining investor confidence, this action runs the risk of locking SHIB into a protracted consolidation phase.

Bitcoin's hidden growth

The world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, may be getting ready for a surprise rally that could push it toward the $120,000 mark sooner than most people think. The price action of late has been surprisingly quiet. As of press time, Bitcoin is trading at about $116,300, with few notable breakouts. On the other hand, the market's structure is gradually becoming better.

With strong long-term support at the 200-day EMA ($105,500), the price is consolidating above the 50-day EMA ($114,300) and 100-day EMA ($113,800). There is less chance of severe downside shocks thanks to this layered support zone, which indicates that a strong foundation is developing.

Most significantly, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains neutral at 59, allowing for a prolonged rally without entering overbought territory. In the past, these configurations frequently come before significant upward movements, as buyers gradually accumulate, raising prices without drawing much attention until a breakout has already occurred.

The area between $118,000 and $120,000 is the main resistance to keep an eye on. A clear close above $118,000 would probably validate Bitcoin's covert increase and possibly start a surge of inflows driven by momentum. Following the clearance of $120,000, the next targets might move toward $125,000-$130,000, which are levels consistent with earlier bullish extensions.

Is Ethereum ready?

After a robust summer rally, Ethereum (ETH) has been consolidating, and despite slight setbacks, the framework for a further leg higher is getting stronger. ETH is showing resilience in the face of wider market volatility, as it is currently trading close to $4,490, comfortably above its critical moving averages.

The ability of Ethereum to maintain above the 50-day EMA ($4,285) and 100-day EMA ($4,218) is the most crucial technical consideration in this case. Throughout the recent uptrend, these levels have served as dynamic support, mitigating each correction. This cluster will continue to support the bullish bias as long as ETH stays above it.

There is also potential for more upside, according to momentum indicators. Currently, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is firmly in neutral territory at 53. This indicates that Ethereum is not overbought and could easily withstand a further surge in buying pressure before going through its limit. The slight tapering of trading volume in recent sessions is consistent with the usual consolidation stages preceding a breakout move.

The psychological $5,000 mark is ETH's immediate upward target. If ETH continues to rise through the current resistance level between $4,600 and $4,700, momentum-driven buying is likely to occur, propelling the cryptocurrency closer to that mark. The current rally may continue toward $5,200-$5,400, which corresponds to Fibonacci extensions from the prior surge, if the larger cryptocurrency market stays stable and liquidity inflows continue to be supportive.

On the downside, a retest of the 200-day EMA close to $3,760 might occur if the $4,200 support zone is not held. Nonetheless, the current market structure encourages continuation rather than collapse.