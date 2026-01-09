Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO Emeritus Named as Headline Speaker at Key XRP Event: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 9/01/2026 - 11:37
    Ripple CTO Emeritus David Schwartz, one of the original architects of the XRPL, is set to take the stage at the upcoming XRP event.
    Advertisement
    Ripple CTO Emeritus Named as Headline Speaker at Key XRP Event: Details
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple CTO Emeritus David Schwartz has been named as a headline speaker at the upcoming conference XRP Australia 2026.

    Advertisement

    The CTO Emeritus of Ripple and co-creator of the XRP Ledger has been named as the third headline speaker at XRP Australia 2026, alongside Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and Ripple President Monica Long.

    Schwartz is expected to close out the event with a live AMA focused on the future of blockchain and XRP.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple-Backed Evernorth to Expand XRPL Adoption
    Crypto Market Review: Worst Shiba Inu (SHIB) Denial Since September 2025, This Can Save Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Price in Good Spot Now
    Too Quiet? Bitcoin Volatility Hits Record Low
    Morgan Stanley Extends Huge Crypto Week with Wallet Announcement

    The XRP Australia event this year is scheduled to be held on Feb. 27 at Crown Towers Sydney and is expected to delve into XRP Ledger advancements, decentralized finance evolution, AMM mechanics, regulatory hurdles and crypto's rapid growth across APAC.

    Advertisement

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse is named as a headline speaker at the event, and he is expected to share exclusive insights into the future of cross-border payments and blockchain innovation in APAC.

    Ripple President Monica Long is named as the second headline speaker at XRP Australia 2026. Long is expected to share visionary insights on driving the Internet of Value forward at the event.

    Advertisement

    February has a lineup of events for the XRP community. XRP Community Day, hosted on X Spaces, is scheduled to take place on Feb. 11, 2026.

    Evernorth announces push for institutional XRP adoption

    XRP digital asset treasury company Evernorth and XRPfi infrastructure provider Doppler Finance have entered into a strategic relationship to explore potential collaboration in support of the XRP Ledger, including the design and pilot of institutional liquidity and treasury use cases on XRPL.

    Through the partnership, Evernorth and Doppler are exploring initiatives designed to support institutional adoption of the XRPL ecosystem, with a focus on structured liquidity deployment, potential treasury management strategies and the development of a resilient, long-term ecosystem foundation.

    In separate news, Flare launched the first XRP spot market on Hyperliquid this week, starting with an FXRP-USDC trading pair. FXRP allows XRP to be traded on Hyperliquid's on-chain order book and can later be bridged back to the XRP Ledger.

    #Ripple News #XRP News #XRP #XRPL
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 9, 2026 - 11:25
    100% XRP Network Surge in 24 Hours: What to Expect From Price
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 9, 2026 - 11:05
    '$1 Million Bitcoin' Samson Mow Slams Altcoin Devs After Zcash Case
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    CoinUp Announces Release Of Its 2025 Report Card：From Growth to Compliance, the Rise of Second-Tier Exchanges
    Money Expo Mexico Announces Its 4th Edition, Returning to Centro Banamex on 18–19 February 2026
    XRP ETF Trading Volume Surges, NAP Hash Launches New XRP-Centric App
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 9, 2026 - 11:37
    Ripple CTO Emeritus Named as Headline Speaker at Key XRP Event: Details
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 9, 2026 - 11:25
    100% XRP Network Surge in 24 Hours: What to Expect From Price
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 9, 2026 - 11:05
    '$1 Million Bitcoin' Samson Mow Slams Altcoin Devs After Zcash Case
    article image Yuri Molchan
    News
    Jan 9, 2026 - 10:29
    Ripple and Amazon Partnership Myth Shut Down by XRP Analyst
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 9, 2026 - 10:09
    Did Ripple Just Reload Market? $40,000,000 RLUSD Move Says Yes
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 9, 2026 - 11:37
    Ripple CTO Emeritus Named as Headline Speaker at Key XRP Event: Details
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 9, 2026 - 11:25
    100% XRP Network Surge in 24 Hours: What to Expect From Price
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 9, 2026 - 11:05
    '$1 Million Bitcoin' Samson Mow Slams Altcoin Devs After Zcash Case
    Yuri Molchan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD