Ripple CTO Emeritus Named as Headline Speaker at Key XRP Event: Details

Ripple CTO Emeritus David Schwartz has been named as a headline speaker at the upcoming conference XRP Australia 2026.

The CTO Emeritus of Ripple and co-creator of the XRP Ledger has been named as the third headline speaker at XRP Australia 2026, alongside Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and Ripple President Monica Long.

Schwartz is expected to close out the event with a live AMA focused on the future of blockchain and XRP.

The XRP Australia event this year is scheduled to be held on Feb. 27 at Crown Towers Sydney and is expected to delve into XRP Ledger advancements, decentralized finance evolution, AMM mechanics, regulatory hurdles and crypto's rapid growth across APAC.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse is named as a headline speaker at the event, and he is expected to share exclusive insights into the future of cross-border payments and blockchain innovation in APAC.

Ripple President Monica Long is named as the second headline speaker at XRP Australia 2026. Long is expected to share visionary insights on driving the Internet of Value forward at the event.

February has a lineup of events for the XRP community. XRP Community Day, hosted on X Spaces, is scheduled to take place on Feb. 11, 2026.

Evernorth announces push for institutional XRP adoption

XRP digital asset treasury company Evernorth and XRPfi infrastructure provider Doppler Finance have entered into a strategic relationship to explore potential collaboration in support of the XRP Ledger, including the design and pilot of institutional liquidity and treasury use cases on XRPL.

Through the partnership, Evernorth and Doppler are exploring initiatives designed to support institutional adoption of the XRPL ecosystem, with a focus on structured liquidity deployment, potential treasury management strategies and the development of a resilient, long-term ecosystem foundation.

In separate news, Flare launched the first XRP spot market on Hyperliquid this week, starting with an FXRP-USDC trading pair. FXRP allows XRP to be traded on Hyperliquid's on-chain order book and can later be bridged back to the XRP Ledger.