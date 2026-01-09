Advertisement
    Metaplanet's Director Shares Four Key Events That May Impact BTC Price in 2026

    By Yuri Molchan
    Fri, 9/01/2026 - 12:42
    Metaplanet's director and COO believes these four factors may impact the Bitcoin price this year.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Yoshimi Abe, the director and the chief operational officer (COO) at major Bitcoin treasury company Metaplanet, has taken to her account on the X social network to make an important BTC statement.

    Abe shared with the community several factors that she believes might be crucial in impacting Bitcoin's price movement this year. Almost all of these events are related to the USA.

    Four key events with potential to impact Bitcoin's price in 2026

    Abe named four “main noteworthy events” which, according to her, can “potentially influence future Bitcoin price trends.”

    The first one on her list is the U.S. Clarity Act. By this, the Metaplanet director meant a bill dealing with the institutional framework for the crypto market in the U.S., to be voted for on Jan. 15.

    The second event she named was the currently ongoing “hearings and regulatory discussions surrounding the crypto asset market structure” in the U.S. Next comes the tax reporting system for crypto transfers that has been implemented in the European Union and which started working on Jan. 1.

    The fourth event is the state bill proposed in Florida, aiming to proclaim Bitcoin as a reserve asset managed at the state level. If this bill is passed, it will be effective from July 1.

    Metaplanet and Strategy keep buying Bitcoin

    Meanwhile, Metaplanet and the company that inspired it, Strategy, continue to absorb large Bitcoin chunks from the market. On Dec. 30, the former announced the acquisition of a massive 4,279 BTC valued at $386,881,677 at press time. The firm has increased its crypto holdings to 35,102 Bitcoins.

    As for Michael Saylor’s Strategy, on Jan. 5, he tweeted that Strategy had acquired 1,287 BTC worth $116,366,653 at the moment. The company’s total Bitcoin holdings now constitute 673,783 coins. It has also increased its fiat reserve, adding $62 million to it. Now, the USD reserve constitutes a whopping $2.25 billion.

    Other treasury companies, such as Strive and American Bitcoin, also added more BTC to their holdings, announcing this fact on Jan. 5. Strive acquired 101.8 BTC, and American Bitcoin increased its holdings to 5,427 BTC.

    #Bitcoin #Metaplanet #Michael Saylor #Strategy News
