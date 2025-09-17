Metaplanet Confirms Buying Biggest Bitcoin Domain in Japan

Metaplanet Inc., the Tokyo-listed Bitcoin treasury company many call a Japanese "MicroStrategy," has confirmed it has bought Bitcoin.jp, one of Japan's most visible crypto domains. The move was announced today and is all part of the launch of its new arm, Bitcoin Japan Inc.

The aim is to use the domain to support upcoming projects, like Bitcoin Magazine Japan and the Bitcoin Japan Conference planned for 2027, as well as other services to encourage Bitcoin adoption across the Asian country.

Advertising, affiliate programs and commercial activities are also part of the plan, turning Bitcoin.jp into a central hub for Japan's Bitcoin ecosystem.

According to the announcement, the domain was bought straight from the person who had had it for over 10 years. There were no brokers or intermediaries involved. If the company secures it outright, it will have a ready-made gateway to investors, businesses and the wider public.

From an accounting point of view, Bitcoin.jp will be treated as an intangible fixed asset and amortized under standard rules. It will not have much of an impact on the 2025 fiscal year, but management thinks the site will make money in the years to come, which will help with revenue and visibility for the group's Bitcoin operations.

How much Bitcoin does Metaplanet own?

Metaplanet is growing its presence in the Bitcoin space, and this latest acquisition is part of that. Along with new subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S., the company now has more than 20,000 BTC, worth over $2.35 billion at current prices.

The plan is to increase holdings to 21,000 BTC by 2026, making it one of the most aggressive corporate buyers in Asia.

With Bitcoin.jp now under its wing, Metaplanet is tightening its grip on the Japanese market, adding a digital asset with brand power to match its growing treasury.