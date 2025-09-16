Crypto Market Prediction: Is Hidden XRP $4.50 Rally Possible? Ethereum (ETH) Double Top Forming at $4,500, Shiba Inu Volatility Explosion at $0.0000135?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is much too unstable, with XRP, ETH and Shiba Inu reaching levels where volatility might surge, but the direction of movement is unlikely to be predictable and may even cause some serious issues.

XRP loses traction

In recent weeks, XRP has frequently lost traction after testing psychological resistance zones, making it difficult to sustain upward momentum. Nonetheless, the daily chart’s current structure raises the possibility of a fresh growth wave developing. A hidden rally aiming for $4.50, a level that the token has eluded since mid-summer, may be imminent if this bullish wave continues.

XRP is consolidating above $2.95-$3.00, a zone where the 50-day EMA is offering short-term support despite previous weakness. Indicating that selling pressure is lessening, the token has also succeeded in breaking marginally above its declining trendline. If buying volume increases, XRP has room to rise as momentum indicators remain neutral (RSI at about 51).

Positive outlook: If XRP maintains above $3.00 and gains strength, the first major resistance is located close to $3.20, and the more important barrier is at $3.50. If these barriers are broken, bullish continuation will be confirmed, and the $4.00-$4.50 range will become accessible. A surge into this area would probably be accompanied by inflows into the altcoin market in particular.

The downside scenario is that XRP might be under pressure if it drops back below $2.95. The next important support would be $2.81, or the 100-day EMA. The last significant safety net before a more thorough retracement is $2.56 (200-day EMA), which is where XRP could fall if bearish momentum continues to gain strength.

Ethereum testing key zones

On the daily chart, Ethereum has been testing the $4,500 zone, which has surfaced as a possible double-top formation. With sellers defending this resistance zone, ETH has somewhat cooled off following an amazing rally from the July breakout above $3,000. The price structure indicates that a further push higher could complete the double-top setup, even though the second peak has not yet fully formed. Despite a failed breakout, momentum is still present.

ETH experienced a slight decline toward the $4,300-$4,250 support after its initial breakout attempt above $4,500 was unsuccessful. It is still in a strong position, trading above important moving averages despite this rejection. The 200-day EMA at $3,320 maintains the long-term bullish trend, while the 50-day EMA at $4,285 and the 100-day EMA at $3,750 offer structural support. Although the resistance overhead must be overcome to reduce the possibility of a reversal pattern developing, this indicates that ETH is by no means bearish.

A classic double top, which frequently indicates the end of bullish momentum, would be in play if Ethereum tried $4,500 again and failed. Downside targets at $3,800 and $3,500 could become accessible if the neckline at $4,200 breaks. A clear breakout above $4,500 with high volume, however, would disprove the bearish pattern and probably pave the way to $5,000+, a significant psychological milestone.

Consistent institutional investments in spot ETH ETFs are bolstering ETH's resilience. Data indicates steady demand from funds and long-term holders, indicating that Ethereum's function goes beyond mere speculation. Unlike in retail-driven markets, this consistent inflow of capital serves as a buffer against sharp corrections, lessening the threat of any possible double top.

Shiba Inu triangle formation

With its current price hovering around $0.0000135, which is exactly where a large symmetrical triangle formation converges, Shiba Inu is about to enter a critical phase on the charts. Traders are currently keeping a close eye on SHIB to determine whether it will break higher or lower in the days ahead, as these patterns usually precede a period of increased volatility.

SHIB has been trapped in a protracted consolidation since the beginning of 2025, with rising support cushioning each sell-off and the descending resistance line capping each rally attempt. Near the tip of the triangle, the price action has now converged after compressing into a narrowing range.

With the 100-day and 200-day EMAs ($0.0000127-$0.0000130) forming a dense cluster of support, SHIB is currently trading just above its 50-day EMA ($0.0000129). This confluence gives the $0.0000135 level more technical significance, making it a potential launchpad as well as a battlefield.

With neutral momentum, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is close to 53. The low trading volume, however, is in line with the quiet period that frequently precedes notable price fluctuations.

Bullish breakout: A rally driven by volatility may be triggered if SHIB is able to close decisively above the triangle resistance at around $0.0000145. The next significant resistance is located near $0.000016. A possible retest of the levels last observed earlier this year, $0.000018-$0.000020, follows. This breakout would require a spike in trading volume to be confirmed.

Bearish breakdown: On the other hand, if SHIB is unable to stay above the clustered moving averages, the pattern may be invalidated and the token may decline if it drops below $0.0000125. If so, $0.0000115 and even $0.0000100, a psychologically significant support, become targets for the downside.