Crypto Market Prediction: No, XRP Is Not Going Back to $3, Ethereum's (ETH) Time to Rocket, Did Bitcoin (BTC) Hit Absolute Bottom?

The market is not finding enough footing for a quick recovery, but it might be a good chance for other assets like Ethereum to gain enough strength and attract the attention of investors, who are pivoting away from assets like Bitcoin and XRP.

XRP finally stabilizing

After its violent sell-off in November, XRP is finally beginning to stabilize, but the sudden surge of optimism on social media, especially the notion that the asset is going to plummet back to $3, is at odds with what the charts actually show.

Indeed, XRP printed a powerful relief candle and was able to rebound off the lower edge of its declining channel. However, reversal and recovery are two different things, and XRP has not yet earned the latter.

Examine structure first. The price of XRP has been declining for almost two months, and it is still firmly inside a downward-sloping channel. Lower highs and steady rejection in the vicinity of the 20-day and 50-day EMAs have accompanied each rally inside this structure. The price stalled almost instantly as it got closer to the mid-channel area during the most recent bounce, indicating that sellers are still in charge despite the recovery.

The moving averages support the same idea. The 200-day EMA overhead serves as a long-term barrier, while the 50-day and 100-day EMAs are declining. This is not how a market getting ready for a quick return to $3 looks; instead, it displays bullish momentum stacking, volume expansion and trend reversal signals. So far, XRP has none of that.

Momentum also conveys a warning. The fact that the RSI is still below 50 indicates that the recovery is corrective rather than impulsive, even though it has recovered from oversold conditions. Instead of starting a long-term uptrend, this is more typical of markets decompressing following significant liquidations.

Thus, it is possible for XRP to recover even more. The structure permits a drift toward $2.30-$2.40 if buyers keep entering the market. However, demanding $3 right now is not analysis but pure euphoria. The asset has not recovered a single significant moving average, has lost almost 30% in recent days and is stuck in a declining channel.

Ethereum should be ready

At last, Ethereum’s price structure indicates that it is prepared to emerge from the shadow of Bitcoin and make a serious comeback.

ETH has stabilized and started to carve out a strong comeback, following weeks of intense selling pressure that drove the asset toward the $2,700 area. In contrast to the majority of altcoins, which are still either testing new lows or stuck in steep downtrends, ETH has successfully formed a clean higher low and produced a significant shift in short-term momentum.

The graph clearly illustrates the situation: ETH is currently grinding upward with steady, controlled candles rather than unpredictable liquidation driven spikes, after breaking out of its steepest decline angle. The RSI is trending upward without overheating, after rising from oversold conditions, which is precisely what you want in the early phases of a recovery.

Most significantly, Ethereum is now very close to recovering its 20 day EMA, which is the first structural barrier separating the beginning of a trend reversal from a brief bounce.

What makes this moment especially intriguing is the larger market dynamic. Many large cap altcoins are still lagging or exhibiting erratic inflows, and Bitcoin has not yet demonstrated a clear reversal. But Ethereum is outpacing the competition. In the past, a rotation phase — investors shifting from highly speculative assets to stronger, more fundamentally anchored tokens — is frequently indicated when ETH starts to outperform during market uncertainty. ETH is ideally situated to profit from that change.

The road to a complete midterm recovery opens up swiftly if ETH can rise above the 20-day and 50-day EMAs and maintain above the $3,100 to $3,200 range. Volume has already begun to rise again, indicating that patient sellers are worn out and dip buyers are self assured.

Bitcoin has not yet bottomed

The predictable chorus of "the bottom is in" has been triggered by Bitcoin’s recent rebound, but the chart does not yet fully support that conclusion.

Yes, the free-fall of Bitcoin finally stopped around the mid $80,000 range, and it printed a sharp intraday reversal. However, a single forceful bounce does not equate to a confirmed floor, particularly following a collapse of this magnitude caused by liquidation.

In terms of structure, Bitcoin has achieved the bare minimum needed for a brief bottom: buyers intervened on a large scale, the RSI recovered from extremely oversold territory, and the asset gained some ground without going back into free-fall right away.

The good news is this: everything above the current price is considered not so bullish. The 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day EMAs are all currently sloping downward and stacking into a textbook bearish alignment, and Bitcoin is still clearly below them. The rebound stopped exactly at the first resistance zone, about $89,000, and every intraday attempt to push further has been met with supply, indicating that even the local relief structure is hesitating.

Additionally, we are still getting over a vertical liquidation wick. In the past, Bitcoin has shown one of two patterns when it forms bottoms following this kind of cascade, either a retest of the liquidation low, which is frequently shallower but nevertheless sharp, or volatility compression and a sideways grind prior to a clear breakout. Although Bitcoin is currently moving in the direction of option two, a stabilizing phase, the risk of a retest remains.

The market has not yet displayed a structural higher low, and the price has not recovered any significant moving averages. Calling a confirmed bottom is premature until that occurs.