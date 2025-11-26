Advertisement
    Binance Cofounder Yi He: Crypto Wins

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 26/11/2025 - 12:49
    Binance cofounder and chief customer service officer Yi He says crypto is an ultimate winner in the face of daunting challenges and criticism.
    Binance Cofounder Yi He: Crypto Wins
    In a recent tweet, Binance cofounder and chief customer service officer Yi He discussed the inevitability of crypto winning in the face of daunting challenges and criticism.

    In the Binance cofounder's perspective, the world is not a zero-sum game where one side's gain means another's loss — but rather, an evolving positive-sum game.

    Since it is a highly transformative industry, He says the crypto space will inevitably challenge the interests of many established institutions, which will go to great lengths to protect their own stakes.

    In the midst of this, crypto wins, with the Binance cofounder saying the current mudslinging only proves that opponents have run out of moves. As the wheel of history rolls forward, He says crypto is prepared to face the waves of criticism and attacks directed at it.

    The Binance cofounder's tweet comes amid a recent drop in the market, which saw Bitcoin and altcoins plunge to yearly lows.

    The wider crypto market has declined in recent weeks, despite registering policy wins in the U.S. and beyond throughout the year.

    Bitcoin edged above $88,000 on Wednesday but underperformed the broader rebound in U.S. equities, still nursing losses from last week’s sell-off. The sentiment on the market remains cautious as bullish conviction remains muted.

    The crash in crypto prices that began in early October has stripped more than $1 trillion of the value of digital assets.

    Binance unveils Bibi

    Binance has unveiled Bibi AI, which allows traders to search smarter and trade better with AI-powered chat, verify content, spot market trends and opportunities with AI token report, get in-depth token insights in Binance wallet with a token sentiment signal, quantify a token's popularity, AI token enabled analysis, with the Binance AI now integrated across its various platforms.

    Reacting to Bibi's launch, Binance CEO Richard Teng clarified that AI is not replacing traders but rather empowering them. Teng stated that Binance Bibi is the crypto exchange's step toward delivering real-time, personalized insights.

    In a separate tweet, the Binance cofounder urges crypto users to always prioritize security. In the digital asset space, he added that personal responsibility is paramount, urging users to employ strong, unique passwords, enable 2FA and be skeptical of unsolicited links.

