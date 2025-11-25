Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Open Interest Explodes as Crypto Market Regains Momentum

    By Caroline Amosun
    Tue, 25/11/2025 - 21:47
    XRP has received a fresh wave of optimism as price returns to the positive side of the market, sparking a huge surge in its futures activities.
    Advertisement
    XRP Open Interest Explodes as Crypto Market Regains Momentum
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    XRP is finally back in the green zone after multiple weeks of severe price correction following a broader resurgence across the crypto market.

    Amid the sudden price reversal, the XRP derivatives market has also seen a big shift with traders increasingly committing their tokens to its futures contracts.

    According to data provided by Coinglass, XRP bulls have pumped over 1,820,000,000 XRP into the asset’s derivatives market in the last 24 hours.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees New Hope, XRP Price Has 6 Days to Rebound, BlackRock Dumps $314 Million in Bitcoin and Ethereum – Crypto News Digest
    Pro-Crypto Dove Emerges as Top Candidate to Replace Powell
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Bags $164 Million for ETF, Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Lose Zero, Insane $1.75 Billion Option Bet on Bitcoin Price to Rise
    Portnoy Teases XRP Bears: 'Imagine Not Buying the Dip?'

    XRP open interest skyrockets

    With XRP finally back in the spotlight amid the massive developments its ecosystem has recently witnessed, the data shows that the XRP open interest volume has surged by a massive 8.5% over the last day.

    Advertisement

    With this impressive surge in its futures activities, a massive 1,820,000,000 XRP has been committed in unsettled contracts during the period, suggesting heightened confidence amid the market rebound.

    While XRP has seen its price surge significantly over the last day, reclaiming its multi-week high of $2.28 after hitting an intraday low of $2.12 earlier, its derivatives market has also mimicked the rapid resurgence during the same period.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 11/25/2025 - 14:33
    December Belongs to XRP? Price History Points to Bigger Finish Than Bitcoin
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Technically, the huge resurgence in XRP’s futures activity suggests that more traders are willing to hold positions due to the expectation of a higher price surge as XRP appears to be preparing for a big December.

    Data from CoinMarketCap shows that XRP has surged by 3.41% over the last day while trading at around $2.19 as of writing time. This impressive price surge has ignited renewed interest across the XRP community.

    Article image
    Source: CoinMarketCap 

    Multiple XRP ETF launches restore momentum 

    Amid the surge in the XRP trading price and its derivatives activities, the ecosystem has witnessed major debuts of multiple XRP ETFs, which has ignited hype for the leading altcoin.

    While these XRP ETFs, especially the Franklin Templeton XRP ETF and the Bitwise XRP ETF, are already making waves despite their recent emergence, XRP has become the center of attention amid surging demands from institutional investors.

    The fresh wave of interest sparked by the debut of these ETFs has contributed largely to XRP’s impressive resurgence, and traders are anticipating higher price surges in the near term.

    #XRP #Spot XRP ETF #XRP Price Prediction #Bitwise #Franklin Templeton
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Crypto News DigestNews
    Nov 25, 2025 - 21:11
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees New Hope, XRP Price Has 6 Days to Rebound, BlackRock Dumps $314 Million in Bitcoin and Ethereum – Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Nov 25, 2025 - 20:34
    Over $1 Billion in Solana Moved in Minutes: What’s Happening?
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    TrustLinq Launches Swiss-Regulated Crypto-to-Fiat Payment Platform to boost Cryptocurrency Adoption
    Wallet in Telegram Lists Monad, Enabling Telegram TGE Trading & Expanding MON Distribution
    Numerai Raises $30 Million Series C Led by Top University Endowments, at $500 Million Valuation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 25, 2025 - 21:47
    XRP Open Interest Explodes as Crypto Market Regains Momentum
    Caroline Amosun
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Nov 25, 2025 - 21:11
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees New Hope, XRP Price Has 6 Days to Rebound, BlackRock Dumps $314 Million in Bitcoin and Ethereum – Crypto News Digest
    Dan Burgin
    News
    Nov 25, 2025 - 20:34
    Over $1 Billion in Solana Moved in Minutes: What’s Happening?
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD