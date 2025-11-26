Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Is Vitalik Buterin Planning to Sell Ethereum Again?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 26/11/2025 - 13:05
    Vitalik Buterin sparks sell-off concerns with latest 1,009 Ethereum transfer.
    Advertisement
    Is Vitalik Buterin Planning to Sell Ethereum Again?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Ethereum (ETH) community is buzzing with speculation as founder Vitalik Buterin moved a significant amount of his assets between wallets. On-chain tracking platform Lookonchain shared the details of Buterin’s Ethereum movement in a post on X.

    Advertisement

    All eyes on Ethereum’s on-chain movements

    According to Lookonchain data, Buterin transferred 1,009 ETH valued at $2.94 million. The movement of this volume of ETH has caught the attention of traders as, historically, founder-linked wallets have been known to influence market sentiment.

    Generally, the movement of assets could signal preparations to sell, particularly when it is from a private wallet to an exchange. However, in this case, the Ethereum founder moved the assets from one wallet to another.

    Despite this, the community’s speculation remains understandably valid. It could be that he is moving the assets he wants to sell to this specific wallet as he rearranges his portfolio. At the moment, it is too early to tell if Buterin intends to sell some of his assets.

    Market participants are keenly monitoring on-chain platforms for more movements before a definite conclusion can be drawn. Although there is no immediate action from Buterin on the transferred 1,009 ETH, the sell-off concern is not blowing away.

    Vitalik Buterin’s transaction is of interest to investors given prevailing market volatility. As of press time, Ethereum exchanges hands at $2,912.38, which represents a 0.6% increase in the last 24 hours. The coin had previously hit an intraday peak of $2,981.31 as some anticipated a rebound to the $3,000 zone.

    However, it faced rejection as trading volume remained in the red zone, down by 21.56% to $21.8 billion. The reluctance of traders and investors alike to actively engage with Ethereum might have caused its rejection at the $3,000 level.

    It is worth mentioning, though, that despite the daily uptick, Ethereum is still struggling to shake off bearish sentiment. In the last seven days, the coin has shed 5.71% of its value and approximately 30% in the last 30 days.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 11/26/2025 - 10:01
    Bitcoin Extremely Undervalued, Here's Proof
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Ethereum’s future outlook bullish?

    Meanwhile, in the broader cryptocurrency space, institutional giant BlackRock has been in aggressive selling mode. Notably, on Nov. 24, BlackRock deposited 36,283 ETH into Coinbase Prime. The move sparked discussions across the crypto community.

    Despite these offloading moves, Ethereum might rebound to its ATH sooner than many expect. The long-term outlook for the coin suggests bullish signals for a possible rally.

    #Ethereum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 26, 2025 - 13:00
    600,000,000,000 Shiba Inu Outflow From Exchange: Someone Shoveling SHIB
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Nov 26, 2025 - 12:49
    Binance Cofounder Yi He: Crypto Wins
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    TrustLinq Launches Swiss-Regulated Crypto-to-Fiat Payment Platform to boost Cryptocurrency Adoption
    Wallet in Telegram Lists Monad, Enabling Telegram TGE Trading & Expanding MON Distribution
    Numerai Raises $30 Million Series C Led by Top University Endowments, at $500 Million Valuation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 26, 2025 - 13:05
    Is Vitalik Buterin Planning to Sell Ethereum Again?
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 26, 2025 - 13:00
    600,000,000,000 Shiba Inu Outflow From Exchange: Someone Shoveling SHIB
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Nov 26, 2025 - 12:49
    Binance Cofounder Yi He: Crypto Wins
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD