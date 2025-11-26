Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP on Edge of Explosive 30% Breakout, New Price Prediction Reveals

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 26/11/2025 - 9:14
    XRP seems to find its bottom near $1.97, and new price prediction points straight at the midband around $2.60, setting up a clean 30% upside run that fits the same pattern that powered every major move this year.
    Advertisement
    XRP on Edge of Explosive 30% Breakout, New Price Prediction Reveals
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP is currently at $2.19, after dipping to around $1.97, and the latest price projection by analyst Ali Martinez suggests it is heading toward the middle of the range around $2.60 — a 30% increase from the local bottom set on Nov. 24. 

    Advertisement

    The chart is binary: the lower boundary held, the price turned without hesitation and the structure now opens the same way that produced every green move earlier this year.

    January did well, bouncing back from compressed levels with a 46% return. July saw a 35% increase. Both came from conditions that match the current setup. So, it is the same old story over and over again. The year 2025 shows the following rhythm: weak months gave way to strong recoveries, and the wider environment did not block these swings.

    HOT Stories
    Fidelity: Bitcoin Collapsing Is Probably 'Good Thing'
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Rockets 13% on Heavy Multimillion Flow, Ethereum (ETH) Hit With Mini-Death Cross, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Adds Trillion, What Does It All Mean?
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees New Hope, XRP Price Has 6 Days to Rebound, BlackRock Dumps $314 Million in Bitcoin and Ethereum – Crypto News Digest
    Pro-Crypto Dove Emerges as Top Candidate to Replace Powell
    Article image
    Source: Ali Martinez

    Historical returns back the idea. December is not a slow month for XRP. The average flashes a 69% return, and the monthly table shows some extreme upside examples that popped up without any coordinated market rallies.

    Advertisement

    XRP price history confirms scenario

    Q4 is also an example of a midband push being a standard move, not an exception. The 20.2% in 2023 and 240.1% in 2024 happened during a mix of sector conditions, so external catalysts are not needed.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 11/26/2025 - 00:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Rockets 13% on Heavy Multimillion Flow, Ethereum (ETH) Hit With Mini-Death Cross, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Adds Trillion, What Does It All Mean?
    ByArman Shirinyan

    The projection toward $2.60 is totally doable. It is the next level inside the same channel that anchored the July run toward the $3.40 region. There is no need for anything new to form on the chart to reach it. XRP price just needs to stay above the $2.10 pocket that was the first sign of recovery.

    #XRP #XRP News #XRP Price Prediction #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 26, 2025 - 6:22
    Strategy's Unprompted $25,000 BTC Price Scenario Raises Eyebrows
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 26, 2025 - 5:29
    Fidelity: Bitcoin Collapsing Is Probably 'Good Thing'
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    TrustLinq Launches Swiss-Regulated Crypto-to-Fiat Payment Platform to boost Cryptocurrency Adoption
    Wallet in Telegram Lists Monad, Enabling Telegram TGE Trading & Expanding MON Distribution
    Numerai Raises $30 Million Series C Led by Top University Endowments, at $500 Million Valuation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 26, 2025 - 9:14
    XRP on Edge of Explosive 30% Breakout, New Price Prediction Reveals
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 26, 2025 - 6:22
    Strategy's Unprompted $25,000 BTC Price Scenario Raises Eyebrows
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 26, 2025 - 5:29
    Fidelity: Bitcoin Collapsing Is Probably 'Good Thing'
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD