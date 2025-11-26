XRP on Edge of Explosive 30% Breakout, New Price Prediction Reveals

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP is currently at $2.19, after dipping to around $1.97, and the latest price projection by analyst Ali Martinez suggests it is heading toward the middle of the range around $2.60 — a 30% increase from the local bottom set on Nov. 24.

The chart is binary: the lower boundary held, the price turned without hesitation and the structure now opens the same way that produced every green move earlier this year.

January did well, bouncing back from compressed levels with a 46% return. July saw a 35% increase. Both came from conditions that match the current setup. So, it is the same old story over and over again. The year 2025 shows the following rhythm: weak months gave way to strong recoveries, and the wider environment did not block these swings.

Historical returns back the idea. December is not a slow month for XRP. The average flashes a 69% return, and the monthly table shows some extreme upside examples that popped up without any coordinated market rallies.

XRP price history confirms scenario

Q4 is also an example of a midband push being a standard move, not an exception. The 20.2% in 2023 and 240.1% in 2024 happened during a mix of sector conditions, so external catalysts are not needed.

The projection toward $2.60 is totally doable. It is the next level inside the same channel that anchored the July run toward the $3.40 region. There is no need for anything new to form on the chart to reach it. XRP price just needs to stay above the $2.10 pocket that was the first sign of recovery.