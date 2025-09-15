Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin Risks Losing $100,000? Shiba Inu (SHIB): Massive Fakeout Ends $0.00002 Rally, Ethereum's (ETH) Dangerous Pattern at $4,800

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market keeps pursuing local highs on Sept. 15, just as we have covered in our previous crypto market prediction, but unfortunately bears are still fighting and not letting Bitcoin break toward $120,000, which is causing a struggle for smaller markets like Shiba Inu. Ethereum, on the other side, is not seeing enough institutional inflows to make it further.

Bitcoin not breaking it

Despite numerous unsuccessful attempts to break higher, Bitcoin continues to encounter strong resistance around $115,000. Because the market is unable to break through this critical level, there are worries that momentum may be waning and that Bitcoin may be at risk of a more severe retracement that would ultimately put the psychological $100,000 support to the test.

The absence of clear buying pressure suggests that institutions, which are typically the catalysts for significant breakouts, are not yet bringing in sizable inflows into the market, even though the price has held comparatively well above $110,000 in recent sessions. Although the spot ETF data indicates a positive dynamic with steady but modest inflows, the amount of capital is far from sufficient to drive Bitcoin into a long-term run toward $120,000 and beyond. Price action runs the risk of stagnation in the absence of greater commitments from funds and institutions.

There are indications of fatigue in the technical picture as well. Even though the 50-day moving average continues to support Bitcoin, and it is still on the rise, generally trading volume has decreased in comparison to earlier rallies, indicating that buyers are hesitant at these levels. Bitcoin is not overbought, but it also lacks the momentum usually needed for a breakout, as indicated by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which stays neutral.

If Bitcoin keeps losing ground at $115,000, a pullback is more likely. If sellers regain control, it would make sense to target a decline toward $112,000 and $106,000. However, current data indicates that there is little demand at the top end, even though a strong institutional bid or macro-driven catalyst could still turn the tide and push Bitcoin toward $120,000.

For the time being, Bitcoin investors should brace themselves for possible volatility. Until it is broken with conviction, the risk of losing the $100,000 mark is still very much in play. The $115,000 ceiling has turned into a defining battleground.

Shiba Inu can't hold it

The price action of Shiba Inu swiftly reversed after failing to establish a hold above the crucial resistance of $0.000015, resulting in what many investors now refer to as a fakeout breakout. The asset gave the appearance of a persistent bullish trend at first by displaying strong momentum and rising out of a consolidation triangle with high volume.

SHIB experienced a sharp rejection and reversal, though, as selling pressure increased as soon as it touched resistance levels. Given the strong rally before the move, this reversal was surprising. When buyers tried to push the price higher, sellers overloaded the order books around $0.000015, causing a sharp pullback, according to the candlestick structure’s notable upward wick.

Given the numerous failures at this zone in the past, technical indicators suggest that this level serves as a psychological ceiling for traders. Two key problems are reflected in the inability to break above $0.000015. SHIB does not have the steady institutional demand that usually drives long-term breakouts in larger-cap cryptocurrencies despite the excitement in retail circles.

Furthermore, it appears that whales utilized the rally to lock in gains rather than build up more wealth, as evidenced by exchange inflows and profit-taking moves. The reversal was exacerbated by this profit-taking pressure, which eliminated a large portion of the short-term bullish momentum.

In order to prevent further decline into a bearish retracement, SHIB needs to protect support at $0.000013. If selling pressure persists, the asset may return to levels close to $0.000012, where technical support is provided by the 50-day moving average. Conversely, a consolidation followed by fresh volume inflows might offer SHIB another opportunity to break $0.000015.

Ethereum forms key pattern

Ethereum is forming what looks to be a cup pattern on the daily chart as it tests the $4,800 resistance level once more. The larger context presents a more cautious picture, even though such formations frequently imply a possible bullish continuation.

Slow and hesitant, ETH has been unable to gather the momentum necessary for a clear breakout during the attempted recovery toward $5,000. Ethereum has fluctuated between $4,200 and $4,800 for weeks, displaying strength but lacking the institutional inflows conviction to support the next significant leg higher.

The absence of capital flows driven by ETFs is a major worry. While ETF narratives and institutional adoption continue to help Bitcoin, Ethereum has not seen nearly as much activity. ETH’s capacity to maintain its upward momentum is in doubt if new liquidity does not enter the market.

According to technical analysis, the $5,000 mark has turned into a psychological barrier. Strong selling pressure is indicated by multiple rejections at this price, and whales and short-term traders are probably profiting every time ETH comes close to it.

With its 50-day moving average currently offering support, ETH could easily revert to $4,400 and $4,200 in the event of another rejection. Additionally, compared to previous 2025 surges, on-chain activity shows a slowdown in transactional demand.

The price of ETH may enter a period of sluggish performance, consolidating rather than rising to new highs, even though its fundamentals are still sound. Investors should keep a careful eye on $4,800 for the time being. Strong volume and a clear breakout above could rekindle hope and raise the prospect of a $5,000 run.

However, Ethereum runs the risk of becoming trapped in a stale cycle below $5,000 in the absence of fresh inflows or market-wide bullish triggers, which would irritate bulls who were hoping for faster gains.