Critical Shibarium Chainlink Update Issued by Shiba Inu Team

Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya has recently provided a crucial update for the Shiba Inu community.

In a tweet, Dhairya spoke of a minor snag recently encountered while stating that the Shibarium lane powered by CCIP will be active Monday.

While the context of the tweet remains quite uncertain, as no further details were provided by the SHIB developer, it might have to do with Shibaswap's recent cross-chain expansion push.

In a recent tweet, Shiba Inu team member Lucie revealed that ShibaSwap would be expanding across major blockchains to strengthen the Shiba Inu ecosystem, thanks to the latest release of ShibaSwap, which makes the platform multi-chain.

Thanks to a recent upgrade, traders will be able to exchange tokens directly between a wider range of networks, including Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum and Base. Zooming out, this upgrade positions ShibaSwap to attract liquidity from major blockchains while paving the way for Shibarium integration.

CCIP in the context of the tweet refers to Chainlink's cross-chain interoperability protocol, which connects the Shiba Inu ecosystem with over 20 blockchains.

Shibarium incident

A recent incident on Shibarium bridge saw an attacker use a flash loan to buy 4.6 million BONE. Only a small amount of ETH/SHIB was moved, with the majority of assets, including the 4.6 million BONE, remaining locked and frozen.

Stake/unstake functionality has been paused as a precaution with funds secured in multisig cold storage, and security firms, including Hexens and PeckShield, are actively investigating the incident, according to an update provided by SHIB developer Kaal Dhairya. Validator keys are being secured with further updates to be provided as the investigation progresses.

Shiba Inu's BONE token was surprisingly up 43% in the last 24 hours to $0.236 amid the recent incident.