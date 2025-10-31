AdvertisementAdvert.
    Crypto Exchange Toobit Introduces $50 Million Protection Fund: Details

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Fri, 31/10/2025 - 9:20
    Toobit, a major centralized cryptocurrency exchange, announces Shield Fund for asset protection
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Toobit, an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange, launches Shield Fund with a $50 million allocation. The fund is set to act as a proactive risk reserve that provides free, automatic protection for all Toobit traders against losses from unforeseen platform incidents.

    Toobit crypto exchange announces $50 million fund for user protection

    According to the official statement by its team, Toobit, a leading tier-1 centralized cryptocurrency exchange, initiates the creation of Shield Fund, a risk protection reserve for all categories of customers.

    Article image
    Image by Toobit

    The initial funding for Shield Fund is capped at $50 million.

    The Shield Fund ensures robust coverage for traders' assets, whether they are trading, staking or simply holding funds on the platform. 

    The protection is activated automatically from the moment a trader makes their first deposit, and Toobit has fully financed the fund as part of its commitment to a secure trading environment. A live, 24/7 public dashboard shows the fund's total value, ensuring full transparency.

    Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit, explains the importance of the fund measure for all traders on Toobit:

    The safety of our traders' funds is the bedrock of everything we do. The Shield Fund gives every trader an automatic safety net, so you can trade worry-free.

    The fund is specifically designed to cover losses resulting from internal technical or security failures on the Toobit platform and does not cover losses from personal account compromises, individual trading decisions or market volatility.

    Given the escalating security threats in the digital asset industry, with an estimated $2.17 billion lost to hacks in just the first half of 2025, the demand for robust protection has never been greater. 

    New level of user protection for all categories of traders

    Toobit's Shield Fund directly addresses this urgent need, providing a self-initiated layer of security and confidence for its traders at a time when the broader decentralized insurance market is projected to reach over $135 billion by 2032.

    As covered by U.Today previously, Toobit is a leading multi-product cryptocurrency exchange for newcomers and pro traders.

    The platform was among the go-to exchanges for derivatives traders in 2025 thanks to a high-performance orders execution engine and rich number of trading pairs.

    With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate digital asset markets with confidence. The platform develops a fair, secure, seamless and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

