    ConsumerFi Debuts on Calyx, Aurora-Based Launchpad on NEAR Intents

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Wed, 12/11/2025 - 14:00
    ConsumerFi, an AI-powered consumer finance protocol, announces the release of its CFI cryptocurrency on Calyx launchpad.
    ConsumerFi Debuts on Calyx, Aurora-Based Launchpad on NEAR Intents
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    ConsumerFi, a decentralized information protocol for the consumer finance segment, shares the details of its multi-blockchain tokensale on Calyx, a launchpad on Aurora. The protocol already secured the 900,000-monthly active-users milestone ahead of the public sale.

    ConsumerFi's CFI token debuts on Calyx with multichain token sale

    According to the official statement by its team, ConsumerFi, a multipurpose consumer economics protocol for the AI era, goes live on Calyx launchpad with its token, CFI. 

    The next-generation consumer finance protocol bridges decentralized finance with AI and real-world data, enabling individuals to monetize their digital activity while maintaining privacy.

    Jon Hook, Core Contributor at ConsumerFi, explains the mission of the protocol and the motivation behind its public token launch:

    Our goal is simple: to build the bridge between your real-world reputation and onchain opportunity - creating credit that rewards who you actually are, not just your transaction history.

    Building on the success of last month’s oversubscribed Intellex sale, the ConsumerFi launch advances Calyx’s vision for simple and frictionless participation. It leverages NEAR Intents, the fastest-growing cross-chain interoperability layer, experiencing rapid growth with a total swap volume of over $4 billion.

    The CFI public sale begins on Nov. 13 on Calyx, offering 25 million tokens (2.5% of its total one billion supply) to participants across Ethereum, BNB Chain, Base, Solana, Polygon, Bitcoin and many more — all without bridges or swaps. 

    Exploring AI opportunities on NEAR tech stack

    ConsumerFi is building the personal intelligence layer for decentralized apps and AI agents, turning fragmented consumer data into private, user-owned insights. Built with NEAR AI and NEAR Intents, it empowers users to control their data, generate personalized financial insights and earn rewards from their online activity — all while keeping their information private.

    At its core is ConsumerGraph, an encrypted and portable data memory that users can leverage to transform everyday interactions into opportunities to earn, save and share value without ever exposing their personal data. 

    NEAR AI processes that data privately, generating personalized insights without exposing personal information. Then, NEAR Intents executes each action — from earning to investing — in one tap, across multiple chains, noncustodially. Then, when data or activity creates value, a share of the revenue is earned.

    #NEAR Protocol News #ConsumerFi
