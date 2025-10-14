Coinbase Delists Major Cryptocurrency: Details

Following a major upgrade on the Polygon network, leading U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has officially delisted Polygon (MATIC) from its crypto trading options, according to a recent X post.

Advertisement

The move, which had been earlier announced to the Coinbase community, has seen the exchange disable trading for Polygon (MATIC) ahead of the network’s token migration to Polygon Ecosystem Token (POL) on Tuesday, October 14.

Polygon stuns with major token migration

The development has come after Polygon , a leading Proof-of-Stake network, disclosed plans for a token upgrade that saw it replace MATIC with the POL token to serve as its new ecosystem token.

While the move has seen Coinbase permanently remove MATIC from its spot trading options, it revealed that it has also halted send and receive functions for MATIC for a period of 3 days, starting from October 14 to 17, 2025.

Advertisement

The token migration will be executed during the period and regular crypto operations can then resume upon the completion of the migration.

Following the delisting of MATIC from Coinbase, the exchange further revealed that it will automatically convert all existing MATIC balances, including staked assets to POL during the migration window.

Prior to this, the exchange had already disabled staking and unstaking services for MATIC on October 7. Hence, users have been restricted from earning staking rewards until after the migration period.

After the migration is complete, Coinbase users will now have the opportunity to trade, send and receive POL tokens while also resuming staking and unstaking activities for the new Polygon token.

While the automatic conversion of the token is exclusively available on the exchange, Coinbase urged that users would need to activate the service by sending their Polygon (MATIC) to a compatible self-custody wallet before October 14th.

Since the offer is now closed, only users who have duly followed the instruction will have their existing MATIC holdings automatically converted to POL.

In response to the broad market bloodbath, the new Polygon (POL) token has declined by 5.3% over the last 24 hours, bringing its trading price to $0.1997 as of writing time, according to data from CoinMarketCap .

The development follows Polygon’s earlier disclosure of plans for a token upgrade that would replace MATIC with the POL token, serving as its new ecosystem token.

While the move has led Coinbase to permanently remove MATIC from its spot trading options, the exchange also revealed that it has halted send and receive functions for MATIC for a period of three days, from October 14 to 17, 2025.

The token migration will be executed during this period, and regular crypto operations are expected to resume upon completion of the migration.

Following the delisting of MATIC from Coinbase, the exchange further revealed that it will automatically convert all existing MATIC balances, including staked assets, to POL during the migration window.

Prior to this, the exchange had already disabled staking and unstaking services for MATIC on October 7. Hence, users have been restricted from earning staking rewards until after the migration period.

After the migration is complete, Coinbase users will have the opportunity to trade, send, and receive POL tokens, while also resuming staking and unstaking activities for the new Polygon token.

While the automatic conversion of the token is exclusively available on the exchange, Coinbase urged users to activate the service by sending their Polygon to a compatible self-custody wallet before October 14.

Since the offer is now closed, only users who followed the instructions correctly will have their existing MATIC holdings automatically converted to POL.

In response to the broad market bloodbath, the new Polygon (POL) token has declined by 5.3% over the last 24 hours, bringing its trading price to $0.1997 as of writing time, according to data from CoinMarketCap.