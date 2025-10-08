AdvertisementAdvert.
    Coinbase to List 3 New Cryptocurrencies at Once With Crucial Update on 8 Memecoins

    By Caroline Amosun
    Wed, 8/10/2025 - 20:44
    Coinbase updates price precision for 8 memecoins for smooth trading
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Following its regular tradition of expanding its wide array of crypto trading options, Coinbase, the leading U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange, has announced three new crypto listings today.

    According to a recent X post, Coinbase is preparing to list Linea (LINEA), Noice (NOICE), and Syndicate (SYND) on October 9, 2025. However, the exchange warned that the multiple crypto listings would only happen if the necessary liquidity conditions are met.

    With these new listings focusing on two major blockchains, the move aligns with Coinbase’s commitment to providing its users with exclusive trading experiences and a wide range of investment opportunities.

    While the move has stirred exciting reactions across the crypto community, especially among crypto users in the U.S., the exchange noted that trading for the three new cryptocurrencies will commence on or after 9:00 a.m. PT in supported regions.

    Coinbase issues new update for 8 existing memecoins 

    As Coinbase continues to make new developments on its trading platform, the exchange is not only looking to expand investment opportunities for users, it is also making efforts to ensure that users enjoy a seamless and efficient trading experience.

    Following Coinbase’s decision to add three new crypto assets, it has also disclosed a price precision update involving Bitcoin, Ethereum, and eight different memecoins.

    Notably, the exchange has increased price precision for AVAX to 0.001; for CORECHAIN and APT to 0.0001; for CRO, WLFI, SAPIEN, SEI to 0.00001; and for PENGU to 0.000001. This seeks to improve trading flow for the meme assets.

    While the development has come in the interest of users, it aims to enhance the adequacy of the order book feature involving the aforementioned cryptocurrencies while facilitating smoother trading.

