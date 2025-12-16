Advertisement
    Cardano Foundation CTO Flags Major Price Rebound Triggers

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 16/12/2025 - 14:45
    Cardano Foundation CTO advocates quiet building as a basis for upturning the market sell-off and uncertainty.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano's Foundation Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Giorgio Zinetti, has expressed optimism about a possible cryptocurrency market rebound. In a post on X, Zinetti noted that there are clear indications of this based on prevailing market conditions.

    Shift toward AI leaves DeFi building in ailence

    According to Zinetti, the volume of Bitcoin active addresses is at a 12-month low, signaling decreased network activity. 

    Additionally, Bitcoin miners have recorded a 20% drop in revenue as they are earning less, which suggests pressure on the market.

    Meanwhile, in the last 70 days, Bitcoin has plunged by over 32% after it hit an all-time high (ATH) of $126,198. This is another clear indication that momentum has waned and sentiment is cooling.

    Zinetti observed that the current setup is because attention has shifted away from cryptocurrency to artificial intelligence (AI). He maintains that with attention focused on AI, the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector is quietly building.

    He noted that the "best DeFi protocols of 2026" are being built right now by different founders. 

    Zinetti believes that now that attention has shifted to other sectors, the next cycle of winners is laying a solid foundation that could yield massive returns in 2026.

    Patience and infrastructure may drive next cycle

    In essence, the Cardano Foundation CTO is encouraging market participants to remain patient and ignore the noise and fluctuations. 

    He wants holders to remember that crypto cycles only reward those who build and invest when no one is paying attention. Overall, Zinetti opines that the DeFi product being shipped can fuel a market rebound heading into 2026.

    Interestingly, on Dec. 12, Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson made an unexpected post that fueled widespread reaction. Notably, he addressed the XRP community regarding the possibility of hosting an XRP DeFi summit⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, and who should make the list.

    Hoskinson’s post suggests possible alignment for interoperability in the altcoin space. It might be the kind of "building" that Zinetti referred to earlier, as attention stays on AI in the interim.

    In November, Hoskinson had hinted at an ambitious plan to integrate DeFi into Bitcoin, a move meant to bridge the two blockchains. The aim is to make things easier for users so they can interact with decentralized apps by spending Bitcoin directly.

    #Cardano #defi
