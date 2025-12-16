Advertisement
    ChipForge Introduces New Generation of Hardware for AI With Its Open Competition Model

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Tue, 16/12/2025 - 9:00
    ChipForge boosts the competition in the AI hardware segment, making it more fair, inclusive and decentralized.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    ChipForge, a unique competitive community-centric development platform for hardware solutions in AI, pioneers an entirely novel approach to building. It makes breakthrough developments possible even for small teams, making progress in the AI segment democratic and inclusive.

    TATSU's ChipForge introduces world's first decentralized chip design project  

    First launched in 2025 by artificial intelligence innovator TATSU, ChipForge is a platform that introduces an entirely new approach to the development of hardware for sophisticated AI tasks. Based on a unique Open Competition Model, ChipForge accelerates the progress of AI hardware.

    The whole process of development looks as follows: the task is published on ChainForge, and independent developers immediately start proposing their best possible solutions - in terms of speed, resource-effectiveness and capacity. 

    The platform acts as a Bittensor subnet SN84 so that anyone with technical skills can compete and earn alpha tokens, breaking geographic and institutional barriers that traditionally limit semiconductor innovation.

    Because contributors compete head-to-head, only the strongest designs earn rewards. This pushes teams to move faster, iterate aggressively and deliver breakthroughs far quicker than on traditional platforms. Also, the contributors (miners) can work together for selected workloads.

    Since rewards go only to top-performing designs, it avoids heavy upfront R&D expenses and large staffing costs. The end consumers of ChipForge's solutions pay only for high-quality results regardless of the longevity of development cycles. The developers produce synthesizable RTL (Register Transfer Level) designs ready for FPGA deployment.

    ChipForge is at the forefront of bringing decentralization principles of development to hardware in AI. This removes dependence on the interest of the biggest corporations, like OpenAI or Google, while producing the next generation of business-oriented products. 

    Decentralized solutions for $25+ billion market

    Article image
    Image by Freepik

    While still in the nascent stage, ChipForge already showcases the first results of its development flow. The platform has successfully produced a full industrial-grade RISC-V processor with cryptographic capabilities, designed entirely by miners competing through decentralized challenges. 

    The product, RV32IMCK, represents a full industrial-grade CPU, built in the open, validated with state-of-the-art EDA tools, at a fraction of the traditional cost.

    The team has already shared an ambitious roadmap for 2026-2027. ChipForge is set to focus on hardware/software synergy. Expanding beyond chip design to include optimization of compilers, runtimes and AI kernels, the ChipForge community will create complete computing stacks, where both hardware and software evolve together for maximum Edge AI performance.

    ChipForge prioritizes a focus on Neural Processing Units (NPUs) optimized for energy efficiency, low latency and compact size, the requirements for AI running on devices rather than in cloud datacenters.

    Also, with growing quantum cryptography threats in mind, the company integrates  post-quantum cryptographic capabilities to future-proof processor designs. The Edge AI market is exploding, projected to grow from $20.78 billion in 2024 to $66.47 billion by 2030; that is why the demand for really fast shipping of AI hardware is rocketing in the 2020s.

    ChipForge not only accelerates the process of hardware development in AI; it also addresses the monopoly of corporations that control the semiconductor market today.

    #ChipForge
