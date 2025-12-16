'Big Fan of DOGE': World's Highest IQ Holder Makes Surprising Reveal

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dog-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin has gained a significant new fan. In a recent tweet, the world's highest IQ holder, YoungHoon Kim, divulged a surprising fact: he is a big fan of the dog coin.

"I am a big fan of DOGE," Kim wrote in an X post. The Dogecoin official X account reacted to the unexpected statement by the world's highest IQ holder saying, "Hard to argue with a 276 IQ."

Kim, a South Korean intelligence specialist, has been reported to hold the highest documented IQ score of 276 from the Giga Society, having achieved perfect scores on various high-range tests.

Dogecoin, which launched Dec. 6, 2013, quickly gained attention, garnering celebrity supporters, including Snoop Dogg and Kiss bassist Gene Simmons — who at one point mentioned the dog coin in their tweets — and even billionaire Mark Cuban. In 2021, the Dallas Mavericks basketball team accepted Dogecoin as payment for merchandise and ticket sales.



One of the most popular Dogecoin Supporters is SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Dogecoin hit its record in May 2021 in the lead up to Musk’s appearance on "Saturday Night Live," when he was widely expected to mention it on the show, but its price fell when he called it a "hustle."

Dogecoin developments

In October, House of Doge, the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, revealed it had become co-owner and principal sponsor of HC Sierre, one of Switzerland’s oldest hockey clubs.

The House of Doge and its merger partner, Brag House Holdings, also acquired European pro clubs U.S. Triestina 1918 (Italy), committing to integrating crypto payments at home venues for tickets, merchandise and concessions.

In November, Grayscale’s DOGE exchange-traded funds (ETFs) went live on NYSE Arca on Monday, offering U.S. investors simplified access to DOGE for the first time through regulated public markets.

The 21Shares 2x Long Dogecoin ETF (TXXD) also launched in November, aiming to increase Dogecoin exposure.