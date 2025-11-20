Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Canary XRP ETF Surpasses $26 Million Daily Volume in Epic Comeback

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 20/11/2025 - 14:06
    Canary Capital XRP ETF, XRPC, attracted more than $26 million in trading volume to record a big day five following its launch on Nov. 13.
    Advertisement
    Canary XRP ETF Surpasses $26 Million Daily Volume in Epic Comeback
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Investment management firm Canary Capital announced a big day five for XRP ETF XRPC, highlighting $26.5 million in trading volume and $13 million in net inflows.

    Advertisement

    This comes as Bitcoin ETFs bleed: investors pulled more than half a billion dollars from BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust, the largest single-day outflow since the fund’s debut. BlackRock saw $523 million in outflows from the exchange-traded fund on Tuesday, marking a fifth straight day of net outflows and its highest on record.

    Canary Capital XRP ETF's inflow of $13 million, though not so high, remains significant amid the outflows seen for Bitcoin ETF and might suggest capital rotation.

    Advertisement

    The Canary XRP ETF officially launched on the Nasdaq on Nov. 13 under the ticker XRPC, expanding investor access to XRP through a transparent, regulated vehicle.

    HOT Stories
    Strong XRP ETF Debut Fails to Save XRP Price
    New XRP ETF Launched by Bitwise, Ethereum to Outperform Bitcoin, Ripple CEO Reveals New Use Cases for XRPL — Crypto News Digest
    Billinaire Dalio: Bitcoin Could Be Hacked by Quantum Computing
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Staking to Attract BlackRock? Santa Rally May Bring Bitcoin to $112,000, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Scores New Listing in US

    XRPC had a big day one, receiving over $58.5 million in trading volume, the biggest across more than 900 fund launches and $245 million in net inflows. XRPC ETF narrowly surpassed Bitwise’s Solana ETF day one volume of $57 million, highlighting strong investor interest.

    XRP price reversal coming?

    The excitement regarding XRPC's successful launch quickly faded as the XRP price took a downward trend.

    XRP fell for seven straight days from Nov. 11 to 17. The ETF launch on Nov. 13 had a muted impact on its price as it briefly rose to $2.525 before declining to a low of $2.27.

    All hope is not lost as Santiment pointed out that XRP might have entered a "good buy" zone according to the MVRV indicator. Santiment noted that the vast majority of cryptocurrencies, including XRP, are now flashing extreme pain for average trading returns. XRP active wallets are in red in the last 30 days, down 10.2%, putting it in a "good buy" zone. The lower the MVRV goes, the higher the probability of an imminent recovery.

    At press time, XRP was down 1.06% in the last 24 hours to $2.12 and down 15% weekly.

    #Spot XRP ETF #XRP ETF #XRP News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 19:42
    Strong XRP ETF Debut Fails to Save XRP Price
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 19:38
    XRP Drops 32% in Volume: Is It Concerning?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Numerai Raises $30 Million Series C Led by Top University Endowments, at $500 Million Valuation
    Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) 2025 Concludes in Lisbon: A Look at the Future of Influence, Authenticity, and Next-Level Monetisation
    Phemex launches $6 million, multi-venue festival to celebrate its 6th anniversary
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 19:42
    Strong XRP ETF Debut Fails to Save XRP Price
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 19:38
    XRP Drops 32% in Volume: Is It Concerning?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 18:52
    Coinbase Launches Ethereum-Backed Loans
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD