XRP ETF Posts Biggest First-Day Volume of 2025

According to data provided by Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas, XRPC, a spot cryptocurrency ETF offered by Canarary Capital, has become the biggest ETF launch of 2025 with $58 million in day-one trading volume.
It has slightly outperformed the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL), which began trading on Oct. 28.
The ETF is the first US-based product that gives investors pure direct exposure to XRP, which means that they don't actually have to hold the tokens themselves.
More spot XRP ETFs in the pipeline
There are also multiple other spot XRP ETFs that are currently in the pipeline.
These include offerings from such issuers as Bitwise, Canary Capital, 21Shares, Franklin Templeton, and other players.
XRP price plunges lower
In the meantime, XRP is currently trading at $2.30, down 8% over the past 24 hours despite the ETF launch.
DonAlt, a popular pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader, says that he has exited his XRP position after its strength fizzled out.