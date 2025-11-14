XRP ETF Posts Biggest First-Day Volume of 2025

Advertisement

According to data provided by Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas, XRPC, a spot cryptocurrency ETF offered by Canarary Capital, has become the biggest ETF launch of 2025 with $58 million in day-one trading volume.

$XRP update:



Unfortunate, started off strong ended weak

I'll try again another time, took the tiny scratch and am gonna chill for a while

Already unloaded my spot bags, gonna retire trading accounts too until something crazy happens pic.twitter.com/CNwy0vxTTR — DonAlt (@CryptoDonAlt) November 14, 2025

It has slightly outperformed the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL), which began trading on Oct. 28.

The ETF is the first US-based product that gives investors pure direct exposure to XRP, which means that they don't actually have to hold the tokens themselves.

More spot XRP ETFs in the pipeline

There are also multiple other spot XRP ETFs that are currently in the pipeline.

These include offerings from such issuers as Bitwise, Canary Capital, 21Shares, Franklin Templeton, and other players.

XRP price plunges lower

In the meantime, XRP is currently trading at $2.30, down 8% over the past 24 hours despite the ETF launch.