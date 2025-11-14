Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP ETF Posts Biggest First-Day Volume of 2025

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 14/11/2025 - 6:25
    Canarary Capital's XRP ETF has registered the biggest trading volume out of more than 900 ETFs that have debut in 2025
    Advertisement
    XRP ETF Posts Biggest First-Day Volume of 2025
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    According to data provided by Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas, XRPC, a spot cryptocurrency ETF offered by Canarary Capital, has become the biggest ETF launch of 2025 with $58 million in day-one trading volume. 

    It has slightly outperformed the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL), which began trading on Oct. 28. 

    HOT Stories
    VanEck Exec Questions XRP's Utility
    Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bull Market Starting? XRP Downtrend Canceled on ETF Craze, Bitcoin (BTC) Loses $1.63 Billion, But Price Bounces
    XRP Prints Massive 3,254% Liquidation Imbalance Amid ETF Buzz
    Ripple Issues Crucial Scam Warning, Crypto Exchange BitGo Runs out of XRP, Top Trader Makes Bullish Case for Bitcoin (BTC) — Crypto News Digest

    The ETF is the first US-based product that gives investors pure direct exposure to XRP, which means that they don't actually have to hold the tokens themselves. 

    Advertisement

    More spot XRP ETFs in the pipeline

    There are also multiple other spot XRP ETFs that are currently in the pipeline.

    These include offerings from such issuers as Bitwise, Canary Capital, 21Shares, Franklin Templeton, and other players. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 11/13/2025 - 15:55
    Breaking: Ripple CEO Reacts to Launch of First Spot XRP ETF
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    XRP price plunges lower 

    In the meantime, XRP is currently trading at $2.30, down 8% over the past 24 hours despite the ETF launch. 

    DonAlt, a popular pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader, says that he has exited his XRP position after its strength fizzled out. 

    #XRP ETF
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 14, 2025 - 5:24
    VanEck Exec Questions XRP's Utility
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Nov 14, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bull Market Starting? XRP Downtrend Canceled on ETF Craze, Bitcoin (BTC) Loses $1.63 Billion, But Price Bounces
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    ApeX Protocol Integrates Chainlink Data Streams for RWA Perpetuals Across Five Chains
    RISE Evolves Beyond Fastest Layer 2 into the Home for Global Markets, with RISE MarketCore and RISEx.
    YouBallin Opens $YBL Sale on Solana — Instant Claims & Raydium Liquidity Bring Real Utility
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 14, 2025 - 6:25
    XRP ETF Posts Biggest First-Day Volume of 2025
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 14, 2025 - 5:24
    VanEck Exec Questions XRP's Utility
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Nov 14, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bull Market Starting? XRP Downtrend Canceled on ETF Craze, Bitcoin (BTC) Loses $1.63 Billion, But Price Bounces
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD