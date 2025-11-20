Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP in Bullish Mode Above $1.75, Bollinger Bands Signal

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 20/11/2025 - 12:50
    XRP maintains a bullish bias, according to the Bollinger Bands, and even a dip to $1.75 will not change it, leaving bulls in control even after weeks of weakness and a potential leg down.
    Advertisement
    XRP in Bullish Mode Above $1.75, Bollinger Bands Signal
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Despite the last several weeks, from early October, being rather disappointing, to say the least, XRP is still in bull mode, according to the Bollinger Bands presented by TradingView

    Advertisement

    For those not familiar, that is an indicator developed by renowned trader and investment analyst John Bollinger, which is centered around a 20-day moving average with deviations on both sides that, as a result, form a volatility range for the asset. The Bollinger Bands help traders identify whether the price they are analyzing is oversold or overbought, and what bias currently prevails for it. 

    Not taking into consideration the short- and mid-term time frames, the monthly Bollinger Bands for XRP align in a bullish way, as the price of the cryptocurrency is still well above the middle band at $1.75. 

    HOT Stories
    Strong XRP ETF Debut Fails to Save XRP Price
    New XRP ETF Launched by Bitwise, Ethereum to Outperform Bitcoin, Ripple CEO Reveals New Use Cases for XRPL — Crypto News Digest
    Billinaire Dalio: Bitcoin Could Be Hacked by Quantum Computing
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Staking to Attract BlackRock? Santa Rally May Bring Bitcoin to $112,000, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Scores New Listing in US
    Article image
    XRP/USD by TradingView

    More to the point, XRP still needs to lose another 16.65% of its price to hit the mid-band, which would mean another $21 billion written off its total market cap. While this is not unique for the cryptocurrency market, a move of such magnitude may still take weeks, if not months. 

    Advertisement

    What's up with XRP price today?

    For now, XRP holders’ hopes for a bull run are still in place, even though they should be ready for a potential leg down and even losing the $2 price tag. Again, even at $1.75, XRP will still remain bullish from this exact Bollinger Bands frame, and only a move below the midband on the monthly frame will break the bullish trend. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 11/20/2025 - 10:28
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Staking to Attract BlackRock? Santa Rally May Bring Bitcoin to $112,000, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Scores New Listing in US
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    On the upside, the upper band for XRP is currently at $3.61, 71% above the current price point. Reaching that high would mark a new all-time high for the cryptocurrency.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 19:42
    Strong XRP ETF Debut Fails to Save XRP Price
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 19:38
    XRP Drops 32% in Volume: Is It Concerning?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Numerai Raises $30 Million Series C Led by Top University Endowments, at $500 Million Valuation
    Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) 2025 Concludes in Lisbon: A Look at the Future of Influence, Authenticity, and Next-Level Monetisation
    Phemex launches $6 million, multi-venue festival to celebrate its 6th anniversary
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 19:42
    Strong XRP ETF Debut Fails to Save XRP Price
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 19:38
    XRP Drops 32% in Volume: Is It Concerning?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 20, 2025 - 18:52
    Coinbase Launches Ethereum-Backed Loans
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD